S&P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Analysis - EURUSD and EURGBP Prices, Charts and Outlooks
2020-08-28 22:00:00
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rebound in Crude Production
2020-08-29 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Good Support at Its Feet
2020-08-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
2020-08-28 08:42:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/Nlv0BfS2kE
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/zsO8KxBpqp
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7m01IG https://t.co/PMJfVuxPY5
  • RT @IG_Singapore: Tesla has announced it will carry out a five-for-one-stock split on 31 August 2020. If you hold a position in Tesla at cl…
  • The Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit may look past local data, eyeing the Fed’s Economic Policy Symposium and RNC. Will the Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GqVKMbNzuH https://t.co/1u8n0EToA0
  • The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/TUpmUDm4dx
  • The US Dollar could rise as USD/SGD trades within a bullish chart pattern. USD/IDR may fall after taking out key support. USD/MYR eyes the March low as USD/PHP faces resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/riqM5dhOfH https://t.co/LbEYzC4Cof
  • Treasury, IRS issue guidance on payroll tax deferral: - Effective Sept 1 until year end - Eligible for employees with wages under $4,000 in a bi-weekly pay period, or equivalent - Deferred taxes to be paid back by Apr 30, 2021 with employers to withhold taxes from Jan 1, 2021
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/xoX057QYf2
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.48% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.70% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/M0ODbf0tt6
S&P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

S&P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

2020-08-29 01:29:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, Australian Dollar Talking Points:

  • Risk appetite was on an uneven footing through the end of this past week with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq pushing records while other risk measures (EM, junk bonds, carry, etc) flagging
  • Conditions remain my top priority for market evaluation as we make the transition to ‘Summer Doldrums’ to more active fall trading
  • While the S&P 500 and Dollar are key measures to watch, the Australian Dollar is raising its profile to a unique position for volatility watchers

Risk Appetite: Leaders and the Average

Looking at the pacesetting US indices this past week, there was an unmistakable drive behind risk appetite. The S&P 500 not only clear record highs set back in February, but it further earned daily record highs through the week. That is quite the statement from a favorite sentiment milestone but it is even more remarkable for the disparity it represents relative to seasonal expectations. Normally, during this period of the year, the markets struggle for commitment – an ailment that seems familiar with so many other sentiment favorite. Are US indices the exception to the rule? Can these bastions of risk appetite continue to drive new records or have we witnessed the extent of passive risk appetite appreciation? Liquidity consideration transitioning from the ‘summer doldrums’ to the active fall session is an ominous presence, but is that a matter for the week ahead? That should be an important question or those weighing in on risk for the near term.

Learn more about the three types of general Forex market analysis in our education section.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -1% 5%
Weekly 28% -12% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with Consecutive Candle Measure, Disparity Index (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

In terms of risk performance, there remains a preference for those benchmarks that have defaulted to momentum in previous weeks, months and years. For recent performance, we see an extension of the disparities developed over previous years. The S&P 500, as a representation of US indies, remains a pace setter – unless you add the tech-heavy Nasdaq to the mix. This relative measure will prove important moving forward. Rather than putting the emphasis on performance for individual milestones, a broad swell – or collapse – is a more comprehensive and believable measure for those monitoring trends.

Chart of Risk Assets Performance Relative to Annual Performance (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

Seasonal Conditions and Systemic Drivers

The big transition I am watching leading into next week is the expected shift in seasonal performance. We have just closed out the last full week of August and are entering the month of September. There is little disputing the restrictions inherent in the average performance and liquidity of the former month, while the latter period has been a sign post for those looking – and hoping – for volatility. September historically shows a significant pick up in volatility measures alongside a moderate rise in volume, which seems to translate into the only average loss for a calendar month of the entire year. ‘This time is different’ is a statement that applies here, but conditions elements are what matters now.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 and VIX Seasonal Performance (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

While systemic market conditions draw considerable debate, the fundamental matters remain on an uneven footing. Given the close of the Jackson Hole symposium this past week, monetary policy remains one of the principal themes that I intend to monitor. Through this past week, the Jackson Hole Symposium seemed to fall short of the all-in speculative support measure many seemed to be expecting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell did announce a ‘lower rates for longer’ policy, but that didn’t seem to have the same impact that large stimulus programs, yield curve control rumination or negative rate discussion seemed to have previously. Should global confidence in monetary policy slip, beware the fallout.

Chart of Central Bank Monetary Policy Effectiveness

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created by John Kicklighter

The Dollar and Aussie Dollar as Top Market Potential Next Week

Among the systemic FX movers, the Dollar remains at the top of my watch list. The Greenback has held to a general range over the past month and a half but the threats have grown sharply. The US currency faces the risk of systemic diversification as well as the material flagging registered in the world’s largest market relative to global counterparts. It isn’t clear whether the Dollar will take on the role of a benchmark that directly reflects relative growth potential or sheer safe haven appeal. This shift in standing likely depends on the intensity of sentiment ahead. I will be watching volatility and the correlation in risk assets ahead, but perhaps it is also important to keep tabs on the Friday NFPs for August jobs figures for Dollar volatility.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 100-Day Moving Average and Disparity Index (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For top performance among the majors, it would be remiss of me not to highlight the charge from the Australian Dollar. AUDUSD rallied to its highest levels since late 2018 but what is truly remarkable is the fact that the currency (AUD) is progressing across the market when most other measures are spinning their tires. Is this the unusual market-leaders amid so much false hope? Perhaps the loaded economic docket ahead can help determine this market’s intent. While there is a range of Aussie data ahead, the 2Q GDP and RBA rate decision will draw the most scrutiny through the period.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 13% 6%
Weekly -33% 39% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDUSD with 20-Week Moving Average and Spot-Moving Avg Divergence (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Bull Trend and Dollar Breakdown Look for September Seasonal Shift

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar, Gold and Treasury Yields Quake after Powell Speech, S&P 500 Seems Unconvinced
Dollar, Gold and Treasury Yields Quake after Powell Speech, S&P 500 Seems Unconvinced
2020-08-28 04:00:00
S&P 500 Accelerates Higher Without the Market, Dollar Ready for Jackson Hole
S&P 500 Accelerates Higher Without the Market, Dollar Ready for Jackson Hole
2020-08-27 03:30:00
Dollar Registers Response to Sentiment Data, Risk Appetite Doesn't Follow SPX
Dollar Registers Response to Sentiment Data, Risk Appetite Doesn't Follow SPX
2020-08-26 03:30:00
Do S&P 500 and Tesla Record Runs Signal a Bubble, EURUSD Tests Range
Do S&P 500 and Tesla Record Runs Signal a Bubble, EURUSD Tests Range
2020-08-22 03:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
USDOLLAR