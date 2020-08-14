S&P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Key Resistance, Nikkei 225 Clears its Own. Dax 30 Ranges
2020-08-14 01:00:00
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar-Yen Shorts Surge, Yields Eyed
2020-08-13 22:15:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUN) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/nRLUAAEc7t
  • #EURUSD may be forming a Head and Shoulders top on the daily chart. Confirmation on a break of neckline support may open the door for a break toward the 1.15 figure. https://t.co/iXOwXxCEjc
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3FsnNdo7VK https://t.co/lC69rPbkcJ
  • $AUDUSD just weakened slightly following disappointing Chinese industrial production and retail sales data What is the Aussie facing over the next 24 hours and heading into next week? #AUD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/14/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Eyes-SP-500-Retail-Sales-After-Chinese-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/b9pmxMkp8o
  • 🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 5.7% Previous: 5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇨🇳 Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) YoY (JUL) Actual: -1.6% Expected: -1.6% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: 4.8% Expected: 5.1% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • 🇨🇳 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: -1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 02:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-14
S&P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

S&P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

2020-08-14 03:30:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Gold, EURUSD, USDCAD Talking Points:

  • The S&P 500 is within easy reach of a record high but general risk conditions directed by liquidity and market condition are in poor condition for trend
  • USDCAD is perhaps the most laden major for event risk between US retail sales, industrial production, consumer sentiment and Canadian manufacturing sales
  • EURUSD should be monitored for more systemic themes, with congestion forged by competing themes like diverging stimulus efforts and coronavirus cases

Market Conditions Will Override Technicals When it Comes to S&P 500 Highs

As my preferred measure among imperfect ‘risk benchmarks’, the S&P 500’s proximity to its record high – on both a close and intraday high basis – is drawing heavy scrutiny. For some, this high profile overhead is acting as magnet that will inevitably lead to a break. Yet, we should consider for this high probability scenario: if we see a record high, is there necessarily follow through to establish the roots of a new trend? From the technical perspective, the spark is clear, but the fundamentals present a more opaque situation. A surplus of systemically-important themes – the pandemic, V-shaped recovery, trade wars, stimulus limitations, etc. – is competing for the ‘market’s’ attention which can suppress conviction via any one single node. Yet, it is market conditions that truly directs my views on the market. Liquidity seems too uneven to forge a genuine trend…bullish or bearish.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 20-Day Moving Average and 5-Day Trading Range (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

As I have mentioned previously, August represents one of the most repressed calendar months of the year. From the S&P 500’s perspective, it is the most deflated month in terms of volume on a trading-day basis while the VIX typically still struggles through the summer lull. That is a powerful draw on risk appetite. Through risk trends, it is further worth noting that this is not just a phenomena for US indices. There have been a host of benchmarks that I like to refer to for a broad view of sentiment that represent struggle. Not a common feature in my analysis, the popular Australian ASX 200 equity index presented one of the most straightforward technical checks with a 200-day moving average hold and reversal at 6,200.

Chart of ASX 200 with 200-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

A Rebound in Gold and Debate Over Its Motivations

The market conditions surrounding risk assets is perhaps the most indicative overview of what we are dealing with at present. Nevertheless, there can absolutely be unique outlets of sentiment that deserve our attention. The ‘frequent safe haven but more appropriate alternative to fiat’ gold retained traction this past session. Following Tuesday’s sharpest decline since the April 2013 crash, there was serious debate over the systemic fundamental elements that have charged this assets in previous years. In my poll, the rise in yields was selected as the benchmark driver, but that correlation has clearly waned this past trading day. While US Treasury yields advance alongside global counterparts, the default appeal of this alternative-to-fiat wanes; so why did the metal advance this past session alongside US 10-year wields?

Twitter Poll: What Drove Gold’s Sharp Decline?

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

There is much debate to be had in gold’s role as a safe haven, an alternative to popular financial assets and as a direct foil to the Dollar. These different roles will no doubt see a regular draw on interest around the commodity, but it will struggle to throw the market off course. As a haven that bolstered by external stimulus rather than suppressed by it, there are few market benchmarks that carry as much weigh as the precious metal.

Chart of Gold with 50-Day Moving Average and Net Speculative Positioning (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

One particularly deep measure of gold buoyancy is the proliferation of stimulus. As more support is infused into the system, it takes Dollar, Euros, Pounds and Yen to facilitate that kind of support. While we may see a relative value arise in two currencies that reflect competing monetary policy efforts and growth potential (like EURUSD), that shouldn’t distract us from the reality that a jump in external support will universally undermine the financial system. Some believe this shift will support gold and others Bitcoin. I believe it is a consideration in relation to liquidity weight, but I will certainly monitor relative currency factors.

Chart of Major Central Banks Balance Sheets in $Billions (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

Dollar Says A lot About the Markets but EURUSD and USDCAD Touch Different Extremes

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -2% -1%
Weekly 18% 6% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD Overlaid with German-US Confirmed COVID Cases (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Speaking of relative considerations, the EURUSD is one of the most potent fundamental proxies of 2020. The world’s most liquid exchange rate has climbed over 11 percent from this year’s lows. That said, the past weeks have proven quite the struggle. There is some degree of event risk ahead, but I don’t believe it carries the opportunity to spark a necessary EURUSD break with any meaningful follow through. Relative pandemic fight, stimulus approvals and growth views set among the masses.

Chart of EURUSD Over Ratio of ECB-Fed Balance Sheets Dollar Based (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from FRED

Digging into the fundamentals behind the world’s most liquid currency pair, the contrast in the pandemic fight is just one matter of importance. Another more ‘mundane’ consideration is the state of stimulus between Europe and the US. Recently, the Fed has backed off its efforts while the ECB continues to seemingly raise the budget to ensure a ‘V-shaped’ recovery to turn into a ‘U’ or ‘W’. USDCAD may prove just such a pair catering to fundamental matters with high profile event risk on tap for Friday. For the Loonie, the interest falls to manufacturing sales, but the Dollar will find impact through retail sales, industrial production and University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey.

Chart of USDCAD with 20 and 200-Day Moving Average with Disparity 200DMA (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 May Earn a Record High but Not a Trend, USDCAD is Event Heavy

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Within Easy Reach of Record, GBPUSD and NZDUSD Refuse Drive
S&P 500 Within Easy Reach of Record, GBPUSD and NZDUSD Refuse Drive
2020-08-13 04:00:00
Dollar Builds Its Range on Same Sparks that Turn S&P 500, Gold Reversal
Dollar Builds Its Range on Same Sparks that Turn S&P 500, Gold Reversal
2020-08-12 03:30:00
S&P 500 Carves Out a 7-Day Advance, Dollar Searches for Recovery Spark
S&P 500 Carves Out a 7-Day Advance, Dollar Searches for Recovery Spark
2020-08-11 03:30:00
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.