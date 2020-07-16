We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB
2020-07-16 02:44:00
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Crude Oil Prices May Not Find Lasting Support in OPEC+ Efforts
2020-07-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Emerges Near Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Easing After Surprise UK Inflation Rise
2020-07-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is the technical road ahead for #ASEAN FX? Check out my latest update below! $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDMYR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/07/16/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/qlAthej1yT
  • Get your earnings season market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/eihjXxyDwW https://t.co/gnsykWrK1N
  • BoK's Lee: Will begin to purchase government bonds if volatility rises, may use alternative tools if further easing is required - BBG $USDKRW #BoK
  • If you think this week's top market moving theme is US earnings (like my poll) Netflix numbers should draw your attention - especially over the past 48 hrs of volatility. My video: 'S&P 500 and $EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/16/SP-500-and-EURUSD-Priorities-in-Order-Netflix-Earnings-China-GDP-ECB.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/g2CVg0c6dh
  • If you missed my live coverage of Australian jobs data and Chinese GDP, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/Aju2zkOmnX
  • RT @DanielGMoss: The $AUDUSD exchange rate and #ASX200 plunged as Australia’s jobless rate surged to its highest levels in 22 years. #ausbi…
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/by0842b2EE
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.45% Oil - US Crude: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QL4nI1aVFy
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/r5OIQNA7UI
  • The market is so surprised that the Chinese data could beat expectations that the Yuan is lower after the release... https://t.co/aDvVocnoI3
S&P 500 and EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB

S&P 500 and EURUSD Priorities in Order: Netflix Earnings, China GDP, ECB

2020-07-16 02:44:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Netflix, USDCNH and EURUSD Talking Points:

  • While the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 closed slightly higher through Wednesday’s close, there was little genuine risk appetite to register a true break – much less trend
  • The coronavirus remains a high-profile theme as vaccine hopes rise but hope centered on earnings and the tech sector focus critical weight on Netflix’s after-hours update
  • Top event risk through the upcoming session includes the China 2Q GDP, UK and Canadian employment reports, US retail sales and ECB rate decision

A Loaded Risk Backdrop Still Looking for a Spark

Depending on what benchmark you prefer, this past session offered up risk appetite of dubious quality. The major US indices managed to advance through Wednesday’s close, but there wasn’t much enthusiasm to measure beyond that concentrated group. With recession fears, coronavirus risks, trade war revival and earnings reality on tap moving forward; it comes as little surprise that speculative confidence is a little shaky. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed to notch gains through their respective days. For the former, a very narrow body ‘doji’ candle leaves much to be desired with range resistance directly above. That said, the tech-heavy index posting a loss from open to close (though not close to close) is even more suspect. Ultimately, I am of the mind that fresh motivation is necessary to push markets to genuine confidence ahead.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of Nasdaq 100 Index with 20-Day, 200-Day Moving Averages and Consecutive Days (Daily)

Chart of S&P 500

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Speaking of sentiment, there seem to be two higher profile, conflicting themes fighting for attention. Though it was preciously a case of one side fueling hope and the other despair, there is now a considerable level of conflict in the influences of pandemic considerations and US earnings. For the headlines around coronavirus cases and deaths, the best we could hope for previously was the market’s discounting the risk. Recently, however, the interpretation that a vaccine is close at hand as gained meaningful traction. This past session Moderna reported favorite results from its stage one trials while Oxford was reportedly seeing a breakthrough of its own. As for US earnings the favorable backdrop will be put to serious test. Optimism for a strong recovery from April and May’s severe economic slump has fueled a remarkable level of enthusiasm. Yet, you couldn’t push confident forecasts much higher than they already are with the likes of the FAANG members. Now with Netflix earnings due Thursday afterhours, reality will be upon us.

Chart of Netflix Overlaid with Ratio of Nasdaq to S&P 500 (Daily)

Chart of Neflix Overlaid with Raito of Nasdaq to S&P 500

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Top Thematic and Scheduled Event Risk Ahead

Starting from the systemic fundamental themes for sheer market reach, my poll at the start of the week set earnings as a top speculative theme. This past session saw strong trading revenue from Goldman Sachs and a disappointing reflection of economic health from Alcoa, but neither of these would truly carry the weight of sentiment on their shoulders. Ahead, we have more banking sector insight between Morgan Stanley and the Bank of America with a spot of consumer staples from Johnson & Johnson; but my focus remains on the sector that has led the speculative charge: tech giants. Netflix isn’t the most prominent of the tech players, but it is the first to hit the earnings calendar. As such, it will carry an inordinate weight. That said, an ‘after the close release’ will likely create greater anticipation than reaction.

Poll of the Top Market Moving Event Risk Next Week

Twitter Poll of Major Market Moving Event Risk

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter Handle

In contrast to US earnings there enthusiasm has been the default interpretation, there has been a far more critical interpretation of the Covid-19 headlines. Yet, despite the near-record highs in cases of infection for US and World figures; an optimism is starting to show through in hopes for a viable vaccine. This past session is was reported that Moderna determined its trial was ‘safe’ and induced an immune response through Phase 1 trials. Meanwhile, a Telegraph article suggested Oxford was reporting a breakthrough of its own with production of a T-cell antibody response in its program. Is there a medical solution to the pandemic in the near distance that won’t require an immediate shutdown? This is what investors are weighing – whether they realize it or not.

Chart of Gilead, Moderna and Novavax Stock Price (Daily)

Chart of Moderna, Gildead and Novavax

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For Volatility, Watch These Pairs

From the open-ended and systemic influences to the more targeted and localized event risk, there are some key updates due over the coming session. The most prominent release on tap has to be the run of 2Q GDP and June economic data from China during the Asian session. While the second largest economy in the world is clearly important to global sentiment, the influence over the course of the data means there is going to be limited response to this otherwise important update. Nevetheless, I will be watching the Shanghai Composite and Chinese Yuan closely into the coming session.

Chart of Shanghai Composite Index with Inverted USDCNH (Daily)

Chart of Shanghai Composite and USDCNH Inverted

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If anticipation is to be taken into consideration, the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision Thursday is likely to rouse the same tepid response from EURUSD that Chinese data urged from USDCNH or AUDUSD. The central bank is due to weigh in on policy this coming session, but they have escalated very recently and have every reason to wait for fiscal authorities to take the reins with their proposed, massive stimulus program. Meanwhile, the Dollar will be attempting to find its way as a ‘safe haven’ with retail sales figures on tap.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -4% 4%
Weekly -1% 10% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 50-Day Moving Average (Monthly)

Chart of EURUSD

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Beats Back Collapse, EURUSD and Pound Crosses Switch Breakout Stance
Nasdaq Beats Back Collapse, EURUSD and Pound Crosses Switch Breakout Stance
2020-07-15 03:00:00
Sharp Nasdaq Reversal Suggests Watching Dollar and Gold Closely
Sharp Nasdaq Reversal Suggests Watching Dollar and Gold Closely
2020-07-14 01:46:00
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Shanghai Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Emerging Markets Top Risk Performers
Shanghai Composite, Nasdaq 100 and Emerging Markets Top Risk Performers
2020-07-10 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.