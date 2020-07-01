We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years
2020-07-01 00:44:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil and EURAUD Stage Head-and-Shoulders Patterns
2020-06-29 20:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-06-30 21:30:00
Dow Jones to Lead Asia's Rebound, Nikkei 225 Eyes Resistance
2020-06-30 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls on Parade, Still - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-30 17:30:00
Market Sentiment: Strong China PMI Fails to Lift AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-06-30 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Strong China PMI Fails to Lift AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-06-30 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outlook Still Bleak, FTSE Sliding Too
2020-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD/JPY Reversal Ahead of May Low Sets Stage for Rebound in July
2020-06-27 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WjH71lC9TT
  • RT @DanielGMoss: $USD strength & market sentiment may dictate future copper and silver prices $Silver break of Symmetrical Triangle patter…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gFdrkm23Er
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/WrZp0Um2Xh
  • 🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: $3.67B Previous: $0.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇰🇷 Exports YoY (JUN) Actual: -10.9% Expected: -7.8% Previous: -23.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Actual: $3.67B Previous: $0.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Exports YoY (JUN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Actual: -10.9% Expected: -7.8% Previous: -23.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • 🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 43.4 Previous: 41.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-01
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/dKRAo0hW78 https://t.co/CfU2V1Dskl
EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

2020-07-01 00:44:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, USDCNH, AUDUSD, EURUSD Points:

  • Tuesday closed out the second quarter with the largest risk-leaning rally – at least for the S&P 500 – since 4Q 1998; but rebound should not overshadow volatility
  • Growth figures were a key theme this past session and will likely be again Wednesday with EM PMIs in particular, but remember COVID fears and trade pressures
  • EURUSD and AUDUSD sentiment data shows the heavy net short speculative anticipation is progressively easing as congestion holds for both pairs, but I’m more cautious

A Modest Risk Advance to End June but Reminder of Serious Liquidity Concerns

Tuesday market the close of both the month of June and the second quarter. If we were to focus on the session itself, there was a mild risk appetite slant behind the day. The S&P 500 extended Monday’s rebound from what could have been registered as an important technical breakdown the past Friday when the benchmark slipped below the 200-day moving average. There is a lot of seasonal activity that was likely involved in this performance as many financial firms have quarterly rebalancing responsibilities through these periods. In short, I am not reading too much into the price action on the day – particularly considering there are systemic issues still afoot and the liquidity drain through week’s end is still a high profile skew for which we need to account. In contrast, I would point out that the quarter’s performance for the aforementioned US index was the biggest three-month swell we have seen since the fourth quarter of 1998. That is a pace that matches the intensity of the previous quarter’s incredible tumble. Volatility begets volatility, and I don’t think conditions have truly normalized just yet.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 6% 0%
Weekly 4% 4% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the S&P 500 with 50 and 200-Day Moving Average and COT Positioning (Daily Chart)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

However, my view may differ from that of the broader market; so I put the consideration to ‘FinTwit’ (the financially interested in Twitter). In my poll of approximately 100 responses, approximately 71 percent of respondents expected volatility in the market to be ‘as volatility’ or even moreso through the second half of 2020. Given the state of the resurgence in coronavirus cases, the indulgent expectations for a V-shaped recovery (which I believe will be dashed) and the particular influence of the US elections; an outlook for volatility is a reasonable one.

Chart of the S&P 500 Overlaid with Ratio of US 10-Year Yield to VIX Index (Monthly Chart)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKickligthter Handle

Coronavirus Cases Hold Fast and Trade War Fears Grow

On the fundamental side of things, there are issues for the future and those for the immediate foreground. In the latter category, the spread of the coronavirus remains an imminent concern. Through Monday’s tally, the cases of infection by the COVID-19 strain were slightly lower than the day before; but it was nevertheless just off record highs. This is a serious crisis for global health, but it is also a threat to economic health. There remains a reticence to take a federal response for countries like the US, but businesses and consumers are already taking stock. Furthermore, there is a relative response that raises trade war ghosts. This past session, the EU Trade Commissioner said he expects relations with the United States to hit a ‘rough patch’ in the lead up to the elections.

Graph of Worldwide Cases of Coronavirus (Daily)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

Chart from Google with Data from Wikipedia

Meanwhile, the pressure between the US and China is already hitting new highs. The latter country’s statistics group reported manufacturing and service sector activity grew more than expected in June – a print many traders question – and the United States will have its own factory update (from the ISM) in the upcoming session. Perhaps more pressing though were remarks from President Trump that reiterated his belief that the blame for the coronavirus should be placed on China while Chinese President Xi Jingping signed the Hong Kong security law that would inevitably draw criticism from the West at large.

Chart of USDCNH with 15-Day Range as Percentage of Spot (Daily)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Complacency Builds for AUDUSD and EURUSD Ranges

With the backdrop of escalating US-Chinese trade pressures, the AUDUSD is a ‘major’ that draws a little more attention from me relative to its peers. The pairs has the PMI figures from Australia and the US to consider, but that isn’t the most systemic scheduled event risk to direct fundamental expectations. As we follow systemic issues for market guidance, technical cues for congestion are working their way into a deteriorating pattern that could readily turn into a break of necessity – though such layouts don’t have to be the foundation for trends. Is there a trend building for this pair?

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 8% -1%
Weekly -7% 0% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDUSD with Retail Speculative Positioning from IGCS (Daily)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

With speculative positioning as a guideline, EURUSD is seeing a similar recognition of price-based congestion while retail traders are growing noticeably complacent on the backdrop for volatility. It is also worth nothing that net speculative futures positioning is the most net-long since May 2018 – there is a notable difference in the strategy and duration between the retail FX and large speculative futures traders categories. As a benchmark for the FX market – and markets at large – the restraint expected from the markets is evidence of complacency creeping back into the financial system.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 1% -3%
Weekly 3% -13% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with Retail Speculative Positioning from IGCS (Daily)

EURUSD, AUDUSD Breakout Expectations Ease, SPX Ends Best Quarter in 22 Years
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Pulls Back from Breakdown, Key Event Risk for Dollar, Loonie, Yuan (Trading Video)
S&P 500 Pulls Back from Breakdown, Key Event Risk for Dollar, Loonie, Yuan (Trading Video)
2020-06-30 04:00:00
Key Nasdaq and S&P 500 Breaks to Start Next Week On, Monitor the Pandemic
Key Nasdaq and S&P 500 Breaks to Start Next Week On, Monitor the Pandemic
2020-06-27 01:23:00
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises
S&P 500 Refuses COVID, Financial Warning Breakdown as Dollar Risk Profile Rises
2020-06-26 03:00:00
S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading
S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading
2020-06-25 00:51:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.