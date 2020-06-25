S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Fall on Virus Concern; Crude Oil Prices Tumble
2020-06-25 01:00:00
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: Stocks Pulled Higher by Tech
2020-06-24 21:45:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 16, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 26,276.60.
2020-06-24 17:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Jobless Claims Data as New Virus Cases Spike
2020-06-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Could be Short Lived
2020-06-24 18:30:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.35%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 65.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/udzmvD1Js2
  • The US Dollar could appreciate as investors fear rising cases of the coronavirus. Will this propel USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR higher on average? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rj2BnIXXz https://t.co/PPenIqJ9za
  • South Korea confirms 28 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing total to 12,563 -BBG
  • Risk trends are starting to lean heavily towards fear, but the key breaks are in yet. I discuss what to watch Thursday in my video today: 'S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/06/25/SP-500-On-the-Cusp-of-Breakdown-as-COVID-Cases-Surge-and-IMF-Raises-Recession-Reading.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/TV2zrvmpph
  • The S&P 500 and DAX 30 may rise based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Will the Dow Jones follow? Should prices rise swiftly, bearish technical warning signs risk emerging. Get your #DAX market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/5fHaWHtbXs https://t.co/lmeXTviPtf
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) Actual: ¥1,542.0B Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1656.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • A break below the lower trend-line should help usher in some momentum. However, we may need to see the risk trade come apart (stocks drop) for oil to really begin rolling lower. Get your crude #oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/uohpiPsj5e https://t.co/Id0WiD58NZ
  • ⬇️Asia Preview⬇️ - 🇦🇺Australian Dollar, Asia-Pacific stocks may fall on geopolitical strains, rising Covid-19 cases - 🇪🇺🇺🇸EU-US trade tensions, widening regional credit spreads likely to amplify regional stock losses - #AUDUSD analysis https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/24/AUD-APAC-Stocks-at-Risk-on-US-EU-Trade-Tensions-Rising-Virus-Cases.html
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: N$1,253M Previous: N$1267M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

S&P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

2020-06-25 00:51:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, USDMXN Points:

  • Risk aversion escalated modestly this past session with the S&P 500 clearing a six-day range, but three-month trendline and 200-day moving average hold more weight
  • Sentiment has soured as fear over the rise in COVID cases is starting to hit critical levels and the IMF has warned the 2020 global recession will be worse than expected in April
  • Ahead, the Federal Reserve’s bank stress test results and IMF financial stability report are top scheduled event risk, but the Mexican and Turkish central bank decision should be monitored

A Shift Towards Risk Aversion but Not Yet the Avalanche

Sentiment took a threatening turn Wednesday through the US session, but it isn’t yet signaling a self-sustaining collapse in risk appetite. That said, if the rise in coronavirus cases converges inextricably with the unrelenting downgrades in the global growth forecasts, we may find speculative appetites slaked through the foreseeable future. Since there is considerable ambiguity around fundamental concerns when it comes the masses, many default to the charts. I am a firm believer that the best reading for a definitive risk trend is the combination of correlation and intensity in momentum across a range of speculative benchmarks. However, if I was pushed to pick a one-look measure, the S&P 500 or Dow would be a top-of-list measure. The SPX broke through the floor of its 6-day range Wednesday, but the more significant technical support lies around 3020 as the confluence of a three-month trendline support and 200-day moving average.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -5% 2%
Weekly 10% -5% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the S&P 500 with 100 and 200-Day Moving Average and 6-Day Range (Daily Chart)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

With the consideration of ‘intensity’ to help gauge potential for consistency in risk trends, it is worth looking at havens as well that are better tuned to nuance. The US Dollar is once such measure. The renowned haven has spent more time as a haven of last resort over the past years thanks to the considerable carry advantage it held through 2019. That has changed however, with the currency showing greater responsiveness to moderate levels of risk aversion. While its sensitivity has increased, I will still look to the US currency for full risk appetite. In particular USDJPY can given insight with the carry unwind a favor of the Yen while sheer liquidity benefits the Greenback.

Chart of the DXY Dollar Index and Inverted S&P 500 Emini (4 Hour)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Fundamental Detonators to Watch More Closely

While collective risk appetite – bullish or bearish – is ultimately what dictates the larger trends in the market for me, the drive is best established through a fundamental theme that that has universal appeal – or otherwise stokes global fears. A second wave of the pandemic is one such risk that can align the bears. Headlines covering a rise in cases is a global phenomenon, but the situation in the United States is particularly acute. Wednesday, reports of cases in Oklahoma, Florida, California and Texas offered points of worry. As the repots of cases rise in more than half of states, the burden on hospitals presents a threat of a tipping point for possible economic shutdowns that can circumvent the Federal government’s intention to avoid a nationwide shutdown.

Graph of US Cases of Coronavirus (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart from Google with Data from Wikipedia

If coronavirus cases were the only headline on tap this past session, we perhaps wouldn’t have seen the break from the S&P 500’s range. However, there was another serious update on the headlines. The IMF updated its global growth forecasts through the session to remind us that there is an economic toll from the health crisis. If we were to consider the attention paid to critical themes as a proxy for the impact it can carry on the market, a reference to the global growth search interest in “stimulus” relative to “COVID” should tell us something.

Chart of Google Search Ranking for ‘Stimulus’ and ‘COVID’ (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart Created on Google Trends

As for the growth outlook, the IMF’s expectations took a severe dive from the April update. If we were to go by the market’s take on their forecasts March/April seemed to bring the worst of the expectations. The subsequent recovery in capital assets and upswing from data like PMIs and sentiment surveys in recent months would seem to signal that the outlook has improve materially. The IMF doesn’t seem to buy into that optimism. The June WEO (World Economic Outlook) revised the 2020 recession forecast from a painful -3.0% contraction in global GDP to a staggering -4.9%. If these pessimistic – I’d say realistic – views catch traction, record high Nasdaq 100 levels would look very distorted.

Table of Major Economies and Regions Growth Forecasts from IMF’s WEO

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Tables from IMF

Ahead: Central Bank and Financial Stability Measures to Watch

If you’re look at the course ahead through Thursday, it is of course important to monitor developments around the cononvirus and recession fears. More likely than not, we will be revisiting these matters in price action if not headlines. Yet, if you are looking for scheduled events, the top listing on my docket is the Federal Reserve’s bank stress test results. This review has an additional three scenarios to account for: the potential for a ‘V-shaped’, ‘U-shaped’ and ‘W-shaped’ recovery. Depending on what the base case may be and the fallout prescribed, this could prove a unsettling reminder for US and global assets.

Chart of the TED Spread – 3 Month US Libor to 3 Month US Treasury Rate (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart from Federal Reserve Economic Database

In similar global terms, the IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) can capture the attention of investors the world over – particularly in a negative way. That said, if we are looking for more targeted event risk for volatility, I plan to keep tabs on the central bank decisions from Mexico’s and Turkey’s central banks. The former is expected to cut rates 50 basis points and the latter 100 basis points. As emerging market / carry currencies, this can take a tool on speculative interest. Then again, will economic confidence hold without more support? Watch USDMXN and USDTRY through these events.

Chart of USDMXN with 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 On the Cusp of Breakdown as COVID Cases Surge and IMF Raises Recession Reading

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Works Its Way into Breakout Range, Dollar Slide Persists After Trade Gaff
S&P 500 Works Its Way into Breakout Range, Dollar Slide Persists After Trade Gaff
2020-06-24 03:46:00
Dollar's Breakout Collapses, Nasdaq Hits Record High as General Risk Flounders
Dollar's Breakout Collapses, Nasdaq Hits Record High as General Risk Flounders
2020-06-23 03:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-20 02:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.