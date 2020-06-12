We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 03:18:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro has rejected a key falling trend line from 2018 against the US Dollar, putting a pause to recent aggressive gains in EUR/USD. Could this be the turning point? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/urj9QqwvRX https://t.co/KCVqSMnKbe
  • Wall Street Futures Update S&P 500: +1.07% Dow Jones: +1.21% NASDAQ 100: +1.01% (delayed) - BBG
  • South Korea: Risk of virus infection in greater Seoul area rising, Korea to keep prevention steps until daily cases fall below 10 - BBG $USDKRW #coronavirus #COVID19
  • US Dollar searches for a base as the #DXY Index bounces off the 96.00-price level. Get your #VIX market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/4Zlu2Qh32D https://t.co/ZLAUCV6Ggd
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.09% Silver: -1.09% Oil - US Crude: -1.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/G7BBPmic8w
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DemcellnqH
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #CAD is retreating from 3-month highs as #USDollar gains #USDCAD surges out of oversold territory after filling breakaway…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.06%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 79.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ywQXRFNwPQ
  • Emerging market capital outflows have been cooling. Yet, the EEM may be stalling in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell press conference. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TDmLiTdSbh https://t.co/Iyzakzxhag
  • #SP500 Index💸, Crude #Oil🛢️ Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/12/SP-500-Index-Crude-Oil-Outlook-Bearish-After-Uptrends-Invalidated.html
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns

Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns

2020-06-12 03:18:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

Dow, Dollar, GBPUSD Talking Points:

  • A risk aversion wind swept in Thursday, driving a 6.9 percent tumble from the Dow which cleared the 200-day moving average on the gap alone
  • Sentiment was so battered this past session that the Dollar reverted to its safe haven status with a firm rally, though gold seemed to drift from its role
  • While the Fed’s update may have disappointed, headlines of rising COVID cases in the US have jumped and the OECD warned of deeper recession; risk appetite seems in control

Sentiment Takes a Hard Bearish Turn

Risk appetite took a nasty fall through this past trading session. While there were a host of fundamental issues that various market participants (and observers) could readily attribute the collapse in sentiment, I believe risk appetite itself may be in the driver seat. And, that may reflect a more troubling state of affairs for our path forward than the opposite. Taking stock of the shift, my first look was to the benchmark US indices. The S&P 500 slipped below its 200-day moving average by the close and even the resilient Nasdaq 100 would succumb to the pressure. However, I was most impressed by the blue-chip Dow’s -6.9 collapse. Not only did the gap that started the day drive us below the 200-day, the scope of the drop was the fourth worst single-day loss since 2008 – with the comparable three days outpacing this reflecting the worst of the Pandemic crisis selloff. That alone is concerning.

Wall Street BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 51% -20% 6%
Weekly 89% -36% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of the Dow Index with 200 Moving Average and Consecutive Day Moves (Daily Chart)

Chart of Dow Jones Industrial Average

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

What is even more unnerving is the breadth of the ‘risk off’ mentality. There was no isolation to the fear as it swept the capital market. There seemed to be little in the way of restriction in the deleveraging move. Global equities, carry trade, emerging market assets/currencies, junk assets and commodities would all take a hit. That is the kind of wide reaching move that suggest that sentiment itself has shifted. In genuine risk aversion, perspective can shift the focus on negative data to feed the fire, rather than positive an advance as it was before.

Year-Over-Year ‘Risk Asset Benchmark’ Performance (Daily)

Chart of Risk Asset Benchmark Performance

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

What Could Add Fuel to the Bearish Fire

While I believe that sentiment itself may be in command of markets, that doesn’t mean fundamental influence isn’t a critical driver, whether it accelerates the drop or stalls it out. In the aftermath of the FOMC decision, I asked Twitter what they believed the next driver for traders may be and the majority was clear. Fear over virus related headlines easily outpaced pure sentiment, data or ‘other’.

Twitter Poll for the Next Market Driver

Twitter Poll: Virus Headlines Key News Driver

Poll from Twitter, @johnkicklighter

Looking to the headlines this past session, it seemed FinTwit was right. There was an inordinate focus on the resurgence in COVID-19 cases judging by Google News headlines. According to various outlets, up to half of all US states are experiencing a rise in cases as they ease ‘stay at home’ policies. That would be a serious concern for markets, because the revival of the US (and global) economy depends heavily on the ability to revert to some sense of normal.

Chart of US Coronavirus New Cases (Daily)

Coronavirus Cases in US

Chart from Google, Data from Wikipedia

Speaking of economic health, the Fed’s outlook for the US economy was not met with much enthusiasm. A -6.5 percent contraction in 2020 isn’t exactly a surprise giving the circumstances, but that wasn’t the only warning on hand. The OECD’s recent update brings a new fold to the situation. The group downgraded its global forecast to a -6.0 percent slump for the world, but it went on to warn that a second wave of the pandemic – which it considered a distinct possibility could increase the pain to an exceptional -7.6 percent collapse. The present reading is already the worst economic showing during ‘peace time’ in over a century.

OECD 2020 Growth Forecast

OECD Growth Forecast Graph

Graph from OECD.org

Keeping Track of the Dollar and Pound Through Week’s End

In the current tumult of risk aversion, there have been some interesting realignments on the safe haven side. Gold for example, despite holding remarkably buoyant through the risk-on phase, was notably weaker against the Greenback this past session. The benchmark currency was one of the more prominent benefactors of the bearish view Thursday, adding weight to the perspective of systemic fear. Yet if Dollar is overriding gold, could it be a sign that the situation is so intense that liquidity is the principal concern?

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 11% 4%
Weekly -11% 10% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of DXY Dollar Index Overlaid with the VIX Volatility Index (Daily)

Chart of DXY Dollar Index and VIX Volatility

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

I will be watching both Gold and Dollar in the final session of this week for risk considerations. For the currency, there is scheduled event risk to consider as well. The University of Michigan consumer confidence survey for the month is on tap – a figure that could readily factor into the anticipation of economic recovery against the backdrop of the pandemic. However, if we were operating on sheer volume of high-level event risk, the UK docket would carry the most weight. There are two monthly GDP estimates on tap, trade figures, industrial production and construction activity. Will that (along with reports of a restarted UK-EU trade negotiation next week) be enough to trigger a strong and clear Sterling move?

Chart of EURGBP with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Chart of EURGBP

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Charge While USDJPY Drops Amid V-Shaped Recovery Debate
S&P 500 Extends Charge While USDJPY Drops Amid V-Shaped Recovery Debate
2020-06-09 03:00:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
2020-06-05 00:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.