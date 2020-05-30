We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead
2020-05-30 02:00:00
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser
2020-05-29 19:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hopes are high for deeper European economic integration as the continent battles back from the coronavirus slowdowns – but will it hold? What impact can this have on #Euro? Find out from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/b9ZWRd4cTr https://t.co/gngm5tKqjz
  • The US Dollar could rise against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as US-China tensions seem to escalate. The Indian Rupee is also looking ahead of local 1Q GDP data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/iL7xlHLBiF
  • #Gold has a short-term bullish set-up that may play nicely with USD weakening. The longer and shorter-term path of least resistance remains higher. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/6gt3F9LuGP https://t.co/B4MVrg8f6i
  • The AUD may suffer as relations between Australia and China deteriorate amid dwindling growth prospects. Euro traders will be closely watching progress in talks about a €500b recovery fund proposal. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/Fo1wlWyz8r
  • The US Dollar is attempting to find direction against the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah as technical levels hold. The Malaysian Ringgit eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lcSLkOnJgQ https://t.co/4ofHIpGiTm
  • Trump says he needs to see a strong study on China's actions surrounding virus - BBG
  • The Dollar Index has broken below a multi-week consolidation / the May opening-range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into June. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/hkm3nIoyeh https://t.co/SzMeNFyPyp
  • RT @fxmacro: COVIDView: A Weekly Surveillance Summary of U.S. COVID-19 Activity | CDC https://t.co/Gtr0sUoyft
  • RT @globaltimesnews: The #US, rather than #China, will pay a hefty price for imposing sanctions against #HK in the latest broadsides aimed…
  • Could this be the turning point for the #USD? My majors-based #Dollar index is testing key support from April with positive RSI divergence. If sentiment continues improving, that may offer the fundamental scope to continue lower towards March lows https://t.co/vIIvyF8zpU
S&P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

S&P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

2020-05-30 02:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD Talking Points:

  • A mixed week for fundamental and speculative influence ended with news that the White House was moving forward with China pressure, but markets climbed
  • EURUSD charged higher through the past week on a stimulus bent, can US services activity and NFPs amplify the move and what is the big picture?
  • Aside from themes like trade wars, vaccines and recessions or event risk like NFPs; the week ahead hosts global services activity reports as well as RBA and BOC rate decisions

Sentiment Ends the Week How it Began It: Defiant and Bullish

Capital markets were defying typical fundamental headwinds to the point that speculative appetite seemed to exhibit an almost petulance through the end of this past week. ‘Regular’ reminders of economic and financial struggles were prolific over the recently closed period, but the theme that seemed to bubble to the top of the threat list was the rebound in the US-China trade war. After a transition from coronavirus vaccine headlines to economic reopening headlines to a range of data, attention turned to the deteriorating relationship between the two largest economies in the world. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump raised the market’s attention when he announced he would hold a press conference on the White House’s policy towards China. At the brief statement, Trump announced that they would work to revoke Hong Kong’s special status (based on semi-autonomy) and direct a working group to evaluate Chinese companies on US exchanges. This is a clear escalation of tensions, but it seems the market was anticipating worse. After the press conference, both traditional risk assets (like the S&P 500) and the more targeted Chinese Yuan rallied. It is worth reminding that markets can deviate from traditional fundamentals for a time…but not forever.

Chart of S&P 500 Emini Futures and USDCNH Inverted (15-Minunte Chart)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

While the weekly closing driver may have been a return to the US-China pressure of the past two years, there are other serious fundamental risks eroding the foundation of the financial system. One of the most destructive is the outlook for economic activity. It seems that the attention is currently fixed just far enough beyond the horizon that speculation over the pace of recovery from the worst recession in decades seems to be the guide to performance. That said, the debate over a ‘V-shaped’ recovery is highly contentious and as dependent on central bank-earned calm as anything else. Yet, what if those early signs of ease for crisis signals fade and the reminders of intense recession continue to march forward? That reminder was clear Friday with the New York Fed’s 2Q US GDP forecast sliding to a -35.5 percent forecast while the Atlanta Fed’s projection sunk to a staggering -51.2 percent slump. Market’s are forward looking and can discount projections, but is a benchmark equity index just off record highs really accounting for such an extreme forecast?

Chart of Atlanta Fed GDPNow GDP Forecast

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart from Atlanta Fed Website

Speaking of speculative trendsetters, the S&P 500 put in for another week of progress in its recovery from the February-March collapse that defined the market’s reflection of the pandemic. Since the March 23rd low, the index has advanced 39 percent and is now approximately 10 percent off the record highs set less than four months ago. Even though the tempo of recovery has slowed, at this pace, a return to historical highs before year’s end looks likely. Confidence in that return to extraordinary heights is particularly controversial, but I have long ago abandoned the notion of ‘outsmarting’ the market or ‘sticking to my fundamental morals’ as supposed irrationality prevails. As the saying goes: ‘markets are never wrong’, but they do snap out of trances.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 0% -3%
Weekly -2% -7% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

EURUSD Hosts A Stand Out Move and Presents A Dark Horse Fundamental Leader

Outside of the systemic themes, there was a lot of stop-and-go volatility across the most popular assets across the financial landscape. One prominent exception seemed to be the EURUSD – arguably the world’s most liquid asset. The benchmark exchange rate advanced for its fourth consecutive daily advance through Friday – thought it left a tail in the process. The pair cleared 1.1000 and a midpoint of the February-March range. The charge seems to have some Dollar influence to it, but the Euro looks to be the more motivated player. The EU’s 750 billion euro stimulus program has proven a strong motivator – but does it have staying power as a motivator?

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 200-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Looking ahead to the coming week, it is worth noting the previous half lives of comparable stimulus programs. The US government’s and Fed’s infusions generated a sharp but limited lift for local (and global) risk assets. As for Japan’s enormous 117 trillion yen write off, genuine confidence seemed to barely register. Keep tabs on this big picture influence over the coming weeks, but be mindful of the ‘other’ crosswinds on tap. For example, the US docket holds the anticipation-heavy monthly NFPs on Friday, but my interests will skew more towards the ISM’s service sector activity report for May. The largest business segment in the largest economy deserves fair attention.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% 9% -2%
Weekly -20% 15% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Other Top Event Risk In the Week Ahead

The systemic matters are critical when the market seems to be stretching further and further away from its fundamental foundation, but that doesn’t mean analysis should block out all direct matters. In addition to the US top listings of the ISM service and manufacturing reports as well as the NFPs release, we are looking at a run of emerging market (and final readings from developed world leaders) service and composite PMIs. If you’re looking for the most put-upon major currency over the coming week, it would seem to be the Australian Dollar. In addition to a run of typical, high-level data; the currency’s top listings are 1Q Australian GDP and the RBA rate decision. AUDUSD is just one of the interesting crosses to keep tabs on, but AUDJPY is one of the most technically-interesting.

AUD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 1% -3%
Weekly -1% -5% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDJPY with 200-Day Moving Averages (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Another currency of merit ahead for its fundamental potential is the Canadian Dollar. There are again a number of interesting indicators here such as the local trade balance; but my more explicit interest is in the Bank of Canada rate decision. There is optionality from active stimulus all the way down to forward guidance, but the environment is such that the market will extrapolate from whatever is announced.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Chart of USDCAD with 200-Day Moving Averages (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Rises on Trump China Presser, NFPs and Rate Decisions Ahead

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and AUDUSD Await Trump Statement, EURJPY Climbs on Stimulus
S&P 500 and AUDUSD Await Trump Statement, EURJPY Climbs on Stimulus
2020-05-29 01:21:00
USDCNH Hits Series Record but Neither AUDUSD nor S&P 500 Follow
USDCNH Hits Series Record but Neither AUDUSD nor S&P 500 Follow
2020-05-28 02:29:00
S&P 500 Can't Extend a Bullish Gap, Dollar Drop Cues USDCAD, NZDUSD Breaks
S&P 500 Can't Extend a Bullish Gap, Dollar Drop Cues USDCAD, NZDUSD Breaks
2020-05-27 01:39:00
S&P 500 Break, USDMXN Trend or EURUSD Range To Start Next Week?
S&P 500 Break, USDMXN Trend or EURUSD Range To Start Next Week?
2020-05-25 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USD/CNH
News & Analysis at your fingertips.