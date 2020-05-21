We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYNqf2b https://t.co/7hSxAIcuPT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V58wadt5YD
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4jNuVWxrJE
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.56% Wall Street: -0.57% FTSE 100: -0.59% Germany 30: -0.88% France 40: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MCdakRBaBm
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.58% Dow Jones: -0.59% NASDAQ 100: -0.45% (delayed) - BBG
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD: Which - If Any - #Breakout Turns #Trend?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/21/SP-500-EURUSD-USDMXN-AUDUSD-Which---If-Any---Breakout-Turns-Trend.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/NkyQqEzYUq
  • RBA's Lowe: Not appropriate to tighten until we have robust growth. RBA still not contemplating negative rates, costs of them exceed benefits -BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: Confidence is very fragile, restoring it is key. Health issue worldwide suggests it will be a slow recovery -BBG
  • The Australian Dollar and its local ASX 200 stock index see upside momentum fading as prices pressure chart resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AKXmM1K0rm https://t.co/MiXV7h7QjG
  • RBA's Lowe: Capital, liquidity buffers can be tapped to aid the economy. Some reduction in capital ratios entirely appropriate -BBG
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

2020-05-21 03:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD Talking Points:

  • The S&P 500 pushed to a fresh multi-month high on a robust gap Wednesday, but follow through was immediately hemmed in by a confluence of resistance
  • Risk trends seem to be truly reticent to commit to sporadic developments, but there nevertheless seems to be appetite for developments like those for USDMXN
  • Perhaps the top fundamental and technical focal point for the next 24 hours is the AUDUSD after its resistance break and with PMIs and China’s Two Sessions ahead

Risk Trends Earn Isolated Progress, But Its Milestones Punch Above Their Weight

I would describe this past session’s market backdrop as being particularly inspiring from a risk appetite perspective. While there were a few standard bearers that managed to leverage substantial gaps on the open, there was little follow through to be found through active sessions or build from session to session. In addition to the lack of conviction building traction over time, it seemed to lack breadth across the range of asset classes. That said, were there was progress, it seemed to have an inordinate weight. US indices range from the Dow’s inability to clear its past month’s range while the Nasdaq 100 hit a late three month high. It was the S&P 500 that stood out to me however with a full clearance of a range high and 61.8 percent Fib around 2,940. Yet, still above are the 100-day moving average and then the 200-day moving average and psychological level combo at 3,000.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
See the DailyFX outlook for Global equities through 2Q
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 100 and 200-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

At the end of my poll posed initially on Tuesday, the skeptics have won out that there is a commanding bullish interest at work behind the S&P 500. Of the over 200 people that responded to my survey, 77 percent believed this speculative benchmark would not clear 3,000 this week. A greater proportion of respondents expected the market to level out while the heavy majority (52 percent) anticipated a reversal before all is said and done before the weekend.

Twitter Poll on S&P 500 Ability to Overtake 3,000

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Breakouts from the Dollar: From Core Fundamentals to the More Speculative Exposed

The benchmark US equity index draws some serious scrutiny for those tracking either risk appetite trends or technical milestones. Yet, the SPX isn’t the only representative of a key asset class that was attempting to stir convictions. The Dollar itself seemed to be positioning for its own breakdown – though whether that be as a safe haven or a key growth region is ambiguous. The benchmark EURUSD closed above the confluence of its range resistance, 38.2 percent Fib from March’s enormous range and the 100-day moving average all around 1.0960. That could readily be re-read as a range test without the key spark, but interpretation is in the eye of the collective beholder. I remain of the disposition that trends are few and very far between.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 21% 7%
Weekly -41% 86% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of EURUSD with 100-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If we wanted to look at the Greenback with something closer to an amplified risk perspective, there is perhaps no better place than with regard to emerging market cross. The USDZAR and USDRUB were pairs I’ve tracked, but the most liquid of the technically-inclined bunch was USDMXN. This pair dropped 23.50 and has moved onto the next level of support in a 38.2 percent Fib and wedge extension combo. This downturn could coast under its own power, but a feint in risk trends could quickly undermine progress here.

Chart of USDMXN with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Concentrated Event Risk for Thursday’s Session

As we look out over Thursday’s session, risk trends remains my principal concern. Ultimately, most fundamental events and technical milestones are merely steps towards an ultimate expression of speculative appetite in one form or another. That said, those catalysts are still important as capable movers with a convenient time frame attached. For sheer potential, there may be no more opportunistic – or troubled, depending on your view – pair than AUDUSD. The cross clear its 100-day moving average and wedge top this past session, but it is facing heavy event risk in global PMIs (which will stand as a global speculative lever and offer direct US/Australian updates) and the start of China’s Two Sessions summit.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly -19% 21% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDUSD with 100-Day and 200-Day ATR (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

While the run of Australian, Japanese, UK and US flash PMIs for May (proxies for timely GDP) are the most straightforward event risk on tap; I think it worth while to consider the uncertainty around China’s political gathering. Decisions on growth targeting, foreign relations and other critical aspects of the economy’s health will be decided over the two-day event. Therefore, the often discounted USDCNH can be an informative measure as would be a ratio of the S&P 500 to the Shanghai Composite.

Chart of USDCNH with 50-Day Moving Average Overlaid with SPX/SHCOMP Ratio ( Daily)

S&amp;P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Suffers Another False Breakout Reversal, EURUSD Reinforces Range
S&P 500 Suffers Another False Breakout Reversal, EURUSD Reinforces Range
2020-05-20 04:00:00
Dow and EURUSD Fight for Top Chart and Breakout on COVID, Stimulus News
Dow and EURUSD Fight for Top Chart and Breakout on COVID, Stimulus News
2020-05-19 04:00:00
US-China Tensions May Override Recession Signals for Dow, Dollar, Markets
US-China Tensions May Override Recession Signals for Dow, Dollar, Markets
2020-05-15 21:34:00
S&P 500 and Dow Recover from Breakdown, Event Risk Heavy Into Friday
S&P 500 and Dow Recover from Breakdown, Event Risk Heavy Into Friday
2020-05-15 03:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.