EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD Charts & Technical Outlook, and More
2020-05-05 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Hit by German Court Ruling | Webinar
2020-05-05 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • Initially, the #Euro and BTPs saw a slight pop higher as the German Constitutional Court dismissed challenges against ECB QE. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/pdiOiSoF45 https://t.co/gvqzgVXCz4
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade, Actual: $-44.40B Expected: $-44B Previous: $-39.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade, Actual: C$-1.41B Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.76%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Y3ea2EufgB
  • German Finance Minister Scholz says they will make a decision on ECB's programme in June
  • German Finance Minister Scholz says we will find ways to make sure that what needs to be done in Europe will get done
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Zd6tQTW52x
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: $-44B Previous: $-39.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM, Actual: -9.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
2020-05-05 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains positive amid a growing belief that an easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world will lead to improved economic activity.
  • However, a ruling by the German constitutional court that could curb the Bundesbank’s bond buying will likely limit the market’s enthusiasm for riskier assets.

Trader confidence hit by German court

Traders are broadly optimistic that an easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world will lead to a rally in economic growth. However, that optimism is being tempered by news that the German constitutional court has ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds under one of the European Central Banks stimulus scheme within three months unless the ECB can prove the purchases are needed.

That his hit the Euro in particular, although European stock markets have so far shrugged off the ruling.

EUR/USD Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (May 4-5, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh forecast for the Euro
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

If you’d like to learn the main differences between FX and stocks to understand the best market to trade based on your trading style and strategy, read this article in our newly-revamped education section.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

