We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News
2020-05-02 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Bearish Setups and Follow-Through
2020-05-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/rxdsyD4tkG
  • The $USD continued seeing selling pressure against ASEAN currencies but could now be sitting at a pivotal point. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Z647S5EhLj https://t.co/V5tQ36EjSx
  • My weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/02/SP-500-Marks-a-High-Profile-Breakdown-Despite-Liquidity-COVID-News.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/Ansn8hDE5o
  • The $NZD continues to push against resistance guiding it lower against its US namesake since the start of the year. A break higher here may mark near-term trend change. Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ELZvcVXCaw https://t.co/yWfZeUsDbR
  • The $AUD could be at risk to a reversal following bearish technical developments as AUD/USD tests rising support from March. Will the trend hold? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ESWoG8kAgi https://t.co/2MVObxpMDP
  • (Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices face a couple of bearish warning signs as prices trade in a neutral setting. Will an Evening Star and a Double Top precede a material shift in XAU/USD’s trajectory? #XAUUSD #GoldPrice - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/05/01/Gold-Price-Outlook-Hinges-on-Bearish-Setups-and-Follow-Through.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vfcxXZhIuO
  • USD/JPY has broken below the April range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into the close of the month. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DmWEqy3aMX https://t.co/ugQtdi79SZ
  • GBP/USD also benefitted from a US dollar sell-off and the pair fell just short of breaking the April 14 multi-week high at 1.2648. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6FKF51txYl https://t.co/WA20MtOmHU
  • The $USD is testing monthly lows, showing right around the 50% marker of the March major move, setting the stage for a relatively full economic calendar next week with #NFP on Friday. Get your market update @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kuKtMUo8h https://t.co/FarYjrcufJ
  • ....here is the rate of weekly change in net speculative contracts for WTI futures. Biggest weekly jump for bulls since December 2016 https://t.co/voloIbEWpD
S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

2020-05-02 02:30:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, Gold Talking Points:

  • An inopportune S&P 500 breakdown in low liquidity sets up a risk aversion bearing to start next week as sentiment overrides growth and stimulus updates
  • News that Gilead’s experimental COVID-19 drug was approved by the FDA for emergency use didn’t bolster markets, while threats by Trump on Chinese tariffs roused old demons
  • Top event risk in the week ahead includes the US ISM service sector PMI, NFPs, Hong Kong GDP, BOE and RBA rate decisions

Risk Trends End the Week with the Highest Profile Technical Break

There was a noticeable curb on liquidity through the close of this past week with many countries’ exchanges closed for their respective ‘labor day’ or ‘May day’ holidays. As curtailed as global markets may have been through the end of the week, that didn’t seem to prevent the spark of speculative intensity that closed out our week with an acute course of risk aversion. The S&P 500 – my preferred, imperfect ‘market’ benchmark – suffered an obvious and potentially systemic breakdown through Fridays session. With the final day’s gap, the US index cleared a technical support break of a five month recovery phase. It would be presumptuous indeed to call this a definitive break, but the weight of this particular index and the clarity of the pattern can generate its own self-fulfilling follow through.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 3% 3%
Weekly 10% 0% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P500 with 1-Month Rate of Change (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

With this tentative break, I have taken a fresh look at my poll initiated before the technical move was made asking whether participants believe the S&P 500 – as a barometer of sentiment – was forging a genuine recovery after ‘V-bottom’ or biding its time with a correction in a prevailing bear trend. Despite a decade of habit to default to complacency, the balance of anticipation in my survey showed approximately 80 percent of the over 150 participants believed the rebound was temporary. Speculative bearing is the end result to much of our fundamental evaluation. In most cases, thematic sparks like recession, financial disruptions or other systemic issues are mere sparks to the shift in current that most of us recognize in market movement. That said, I would not label Friday’s close as a reliable risk aversion switch that will naturally carry over to Monday trade.

Twitter Poll on Market Prevailing Trend

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Poll from Twitter.com, @JohnKicklighter

Abstract Risks Relative to the Scheduled Themes

Moving into the new trading week, there remains a distinction between the scheduled and unscheduled event risk at play. On the latter point, we have the natural inclination of a speculative herd throwing its conviction behind a speculative view that often rises above the catalyst itself. In the abstract category, the 1Q earnings season carried a little bit of weight. The Amazon and Apple – two companies that are FAANG members but more overt bridges between tech and growth – earnings after Thursday’s close clearly didn’t rouse optimism into end of week. Even headlines that the FDA had authorized emergency use of Gilead’s coronavirus drug didn’t seem to end us off on a strong footing – though to be fair the news came 15 minutes before the close. Perhaps the abstract risk-aversion news that the US was holding out a threat of tariffs against China in retaliation for the spread of the virus carried more weight. With the Presidential election six months out, it is reasonably to believe this pressure can rise materially.

Chart of USDCNH (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For the more ‘routine’ economic themes, the push and pull of recession against a committed stimulus drive remains a fundamental tipping point. This past week, the intensity of the global economic contraction was made blatantly clear between the US -4.8 percent contraction and Eurozone’s -3.8 percent slump. What is perhaps even more troubling is the recognition by market participants that the 2Q update will be significantly more intense. The New York Fed’s estimate for the current quarter was lowered to a forecast for -9.3 percent contraction while the Atlanta Fed’s own projection called for a severe -16.6 percent collapse. That is not an uncommon escalation across the globe. Meanwhile, stimulus is not yet spent with headlines suggesting House Speaker talking about a fresh $1 trillion stimulus iteration and incoming BOC Governor Macklem saying negative rates are on the table.

Chart of S&P 500 Overlaid with ISM’s Services and Manufacturing Indexes (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

Some Fundamental Highlights From Next week: HK GDP; NFPs; ISM Services; RBA and BOE

Looking ahead to the new trading week, I wouldn’t spotlight anything in particular as having the heft of representing a systemically important economic update. For an economic perspective, we have the explicit report that is the Hong Kong 1Q GDP release and the more symbolic-of-growth reading in April US NFPs. Of the listings on tap though, I would give the greatest weight to the US service sector activity report from ISM. The largest sector for output (approximately 80 percent) from the world’s largest economies naturally holds exceptional weight. As for the scheduled stimulus wave, only the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of England (BOE) are scheduled for regular updates. The Australian Dollar is arguably more exposed after its past month climb, but the BOE’s Quarterly Inflation update may prove more loaded for the Sterling.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -7% -4%
Weekly -5% -9% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of AUDUSD (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

On the more systemic level, I will be watching developments like the Dollar’s six-day slide through Friday and the S&P 500’s technical breakdown, but these are not the only telltale measures on tap moving forward. Gold for example holds an inordinate amount of speculative weight in my book. Despite the climb in risk assets since March 23rd, we have seen the safe haven metal climb or hold generally steady. Where is this appetite originating? Gold enjoys a unique caveat among risk averse measures in that it also enjoys a historical role as an alternative to traditional currencies – currencies that have seen their value slide as stimulus efforts have soared to new records.

Chart of Gold Overlaid with Global Central Bank Stimulus (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Bloomberg

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Ends Best Month in Over Three Decades, Friday to Ride off Amazon
S&P 500 Ends Best Month in Over Three Decades, Friday to Ride off Amazon
2020-05-01 05:00:00
S&P 500 Shows Preference for Gilead, Tech News; Euro GDP and ECB Key Ahead
S&P 500 Shows Preference for Gilead, Tech News; Euro GDP and ECB Key Ahead
2020-04-30 04:30:00
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
Dollar, Dow and FAANGs Top Markets as Fed, US GDP and Earnings Due
2020-04-29 01:29:00
Market Sentiment Benefiting From Lockdown Hopes | Webinar
Market Sentiment Benefiting From Lockdown Hopes | Webinar
2020-04-28 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.