We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, EUR/USD
2020-04-14 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Deal Dwarfed by Crude Oil Demand Woes
2020-04-14 20:31:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Eyes Chart Setup, Crude Oil Looks Past OPEC
2020-04-13 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lifts Despite Grim IMF Economic Outlook for 2020
2020-04-14 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold
2020-04-15 02:00:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout at Risk- GBP/USD Levels
2020-04-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY may rise if the IMF’s report on the virus-hit global economy sours risk appetite, and the precarious state of credit markets could amplify JPY’s gains. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/wvxYdRhG6M https://t.co/MO4Jl085uI
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful #Recession Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/15/SP-500-Leads-Risk-Advance-Despite-IMFs-Painful-Outlook-Keep-Tabs-on-Gold.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/BG4uiDWsCx
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Rising short exposure may have contributed to recent gains in global equities such as the Dow Jones, DAX 30 and CAC 40. If this trend persists, prices could remain lifted #DowJones #DAX30 #CAC40 #stocks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/15/Dow-Jones-DAX-30-CAC-40-Outlook-Short-Bets-May-Keep-Prices-Lifted.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/CFaNtfPcsj
  • So far this week, #JPY has been the best-performing #G10 currency against the US Dollar with +1.30% spot returns while #NOK has been the worst with -1.04% -BBG
  • The $JPY has risen for a week against the US Dollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for USD/JPY. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/ZKPAkriqYI https://t.co/ZilPyLMGBC
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.92% Gold: -0.44% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1Ys04dfYYK
  • Many #stockmarkets have staged impressive comebacks since the end of March despite there being no obvious good news to cheer. Why? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/15/Stock-Markets-Rise-Even-As-Cornavirus-Remains-Unconquered.-Why.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #coronavirus, #Fed, #US500
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/J3GKJEyw84
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.06%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fd480sOhJo
  • NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson: Budget will focus on the recovery and kickstarting the economy. Need to kickstart when restrictions ease. Variety of options to support essential businesses -BBG
S&P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

S&P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

2020-04-15 02:00:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Dollar, Gold Talking Points:

  • Risk appetite continued to build traction with progress particularly during the US session as earnings slid and the IMF financial stability report issued severe warning
  • The IMF projected an acute -3.0% contraction in global GDP through 2020, but the WEO didn’t seem to faze speculators who have adjusted expectation lower
  • Bank earnings and US growth figures are on tap for Wednesday; but outside general sentiment, my focus remains monetary policy (BOC and Gold)

Liquidity Returns and Financial Conditions are Fragile…But Markets Still Rise

Though there was significant financial market liquidity through Monday – including the US and Japan – we have just closed out the first full liquidity day of the week this past session. Remarkably, risk appetite managed to prevail through the session despite very prominent fundamental warnings sign raised by the IMF. For those watching monitoring risk through the progression of the trading session, Asia carried the baton of uneven risk appetite Tuesday morning but Europe was far more uneven. US afternoon trade revived the latent enthusiasm to post gains on top of the bullish gap for the likes of the S&P 500 and Dow. One point of contention is the disparity in volume. Generally speaking, a retreat in turnover is natural alongside a slide in VIX, but heavier volume backing selling efforts versus those shares on bid suggests underlying caution in the global rank.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -18% 19% 9%
Weekly -24% 40% 20%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with Daily Gaps and 1-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For the bigger picture, risk-leaning assets were similarly on uneven ground. Assets that are share the ‘risk’ category with indices have presented uneven performance. Consider the lack of traction for junk bond-based ETFs in the US (HYG and JNK) despite last week’s news that the Fed was expanding its liquidity program to include purchases of previously-untouchable markets. Reminding me of the situation at hand, the IMF released its Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) which signaled the concern that has already circulated the system. The group noted that several factors amplified the market’s tumble in March including ‘overstretched asset valuations’. The warning for conditions moving forward should resonate loudly with those that have a memory that stretches back more than a few weeks.

Chart of HYG High Yield ETF with 1-Day Rate of Change and Gaps (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

A Global Recession and Bank Earnings Tumble – Or Set a Lower Bar to Impressive

Of the evaluations and forecasts the IMF was issuing this past session, the World Economic Outlook (WEO) was the most readily acknowledged reading. As was expected given the overtly dire circumstances for the coronavirus with Covide-19 spreading across the globe, the group projected a severe recession through 2020. The -3.0 percent slump for the world this year would represent the worst bout of economic fallout since the Great Depression. Further, the largest individual members of the world stage are facing severe retrenchment of their own including the United States (-5.9 percent); Germany (-7.0 percent); the United Kingdom (-6.5 percent) and Japan (-5.2 percent) .What perhaps offers some measure of comfort for those struggling to grasp the implications of just how painful the immediate future will prove is the reversal projected through 2021. Though, the IMF has admitted that the further projections are far less certain given the circumstances of the pandemic control and preparation for reopening economies.

Table of Economic Forecasts from IMF

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Table from IMF.org

Optimism further beyond the horizon can play a role in balancing otherwise unchecked fears. Another aspect of this equation is the discount afforded to downgraded forecasts. An accessible example of this scenario is readily read in the US earnings season. This past session, their were outright improvements in corporate data like Johnson & Johnson’s $2.30 adjust earnings per share update, but that was the exception to the rule. More common was the -69 percent drop in JPMorgan profit and -89 percent collapse in Wells Fargo’s own main statistic. As severe as that may be, the market was perhaps expecting that degree of pain or even more. Hence, after the troubling data, the markets were unrelenting in their slow lift. Speculation can play a remarkable role in market performance. That said, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup are due to report Wednesday.

Chart of S&P Select Spider Financial Index Overlaid with S&P 500 (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Monetary Policy Updates from BOC, SARB and Gold

While the headlines express recession issues and capital markets attempt to leverage risk trends, my evaluation of what lies ahead remains on the high probability that constant reminders of economic retrenchment are ahead – whether or not the market discounts the risk thoroughly or not. Alternatively, as sentiment tides work their comprehensive influence, I remain cognizant of a return to effectiveness of stimulus. The world’s largest central banks and governments continue to push capital into the system which is generally attempting to inspire calm and speculative appetite a the global level. Yet, the further markets settle, the more the scales of nuance will come into play.

Chart of EURUSD Overlaid with ECB to Fed Balance Sheet Ratio (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created by John Kicklighter with Data from Blomberg

One particular highlight in monetary policy this past session was from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) which unexpectedly announced a 100 basis point rate cut. Such a severe move from the group undermines the carry appeal of a higher risk, emerging currency; but USDZAR didn’t see its climb fully unleashed on the news. I suspect similar second guessing will follow the Bank of Canada (BOC) decision due over the coming session. What’s more, rate potential has had limited corollary to USDCAD price action for the past months; so there is little reason to suspect it to sudden snap back into place.

Chart of USDCAD Overlaid with US-Canada 2-Year Gov’t Bond Spread and Correlation (Weekly)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Ultimately, monetary policy still strikes me as an aggregate influence on the global markets as a reinforcement to an unstable backdrop. Yet, amid that firefighting, there will be an eventual return to second guessing value established in a market flooded by external support. As risk aversion lingers but the reality of devalued fiat assets sinks in, gold returns as a key reading. Though a safe haven, it didn’t fare well during the peak of financial liquidation in March as capital sought out sheer liquidity. As that blind fear eases, nuance will highlight the slide in relative value from assets priced against currencies artificially deflated. In that scenario, gold is a familiar fallback. With the extended run to multi-year highs and easing of derivative spreads, this precious metal is worth cross referencing.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 3% 4%
Weekly 8% 44% 18%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of Gold Overlaid with Spot-Futures Spread and 3-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

S&amp;P 500 Leads Risk Advance Despite IMF's Painful Outlook, Keep Tabs on Gold

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and VIX Stability to Be Tested by IMF Update, G7 Meeting, Earnings
S&P 500 and VIX Stability to Be Tested by IMF Update, G7 Meeting, Earnings
2020-04-14 03:30:00
S&P 500, USDCNH, USDMXN and Other Key Markets to Watch Next Week
S&P 500, USDCNH, USDMXN and Other Key Markets to Watch Next Week
2020-04-11 02:05:00
S&P 500 Closes Best Week in 45 Years Unperturbed by Data, Helped by Fed
S&P 500 Closes Best Week in 45 Years Unperturbed by Data, Helped by Fed
2020-04-10 04:30:00
S&P 500 Extends Bullish Gaps, Oil Awaits OPEC, A Wave of Data Before Holiday
S&P 500 Extends Bullish Gaps, Oil Awaits OPEC, A Wave of Data Before Holiday
2020-04-09 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.