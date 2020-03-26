We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-26 02:00:00
US Dollar Pulls Back from Three-Year-Highs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-03-25 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold Price - Wild Swings May Continue as Unprecedented US Stimulus Nears
2020-03-25 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pulls Back from Three-Year-Highs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-03-25 19:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.53%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 77.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JcRCNxa00S
  • - How do monetary and fiscal policy measures impact currency markets? - What is the Mundell-Fleming model and why does it matter for FX traders? - How has policy from the Fed, #ECB and BOC impacted #USD, EUR and CAD? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/26/How-Do-Politics-and-Central-Banks-Impact-Currency-Markets.html
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/26/SP-500-Dow-and-Risk-Reversal-Pause-or-Indecision.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/ZZm2oHvQqC
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eW5v0RJpJm
  • The $USD may rise versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit if capital flows out of #ASEAN countries as key U.S. data risks a selloff in equities. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/JWIRn6MLrK https://t.co/VBkyI60mSU
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.50% US 500: -0.69% France 40: -0.88% Germany 30: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jVxoJGFiO3
  • The #AustralianDollar, many global stocks, and other growth-geared assets have been buoyed by huge stimulus efforts to offset the #coronavirus’ economic hit. Grim #USjoblessclaims data may see those gains wiped out. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/26/Australian-Dollar-Stocks-Brace-for-Multi-Million-US-Jobless-Claims-.htmlhttps://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • #DowJones and #SP500 futures cautiously lower despite Senate passing $2 trillion fiscal package. Expectations might have already been baked in with the House anticipated to vote Friday. In the meantime, all eyes are on the US jobless claims report today - https://t.co/kQyLdkfaWD https://t.co/b0uuUf3m59
  • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says House to consider stimulus package at 9:00 am EDT (13:00 GMT) Friday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi "optimistic" bill would pass. President Trump said would sign bill immediately -BBG https://t.co/v0kS3mBtSn
  • US Senate passes record $2 trillion virus stimulus bill -BBG
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

2020-03-26 03:30:00
John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist
Share:

Dow and S&P 500 Talking Points:

  • Risk benchmarks rose for the second consecutive session – the first time the markets have earned a back-to-back advance since February 6th
  • Though US indices would retreat from highs, the Dow’s 14.8% and S&P 500 10.6% rallies were the biggest two-day moves since 1987
  • Top event risk is over the next 24 hours is unexpectedly the US initial jobless claims for its timeliness rather than its broad scope

The Hope In Their Eyes

There was a broad rebound in risk-leaning assets – and commensurate retreat in havens – this past session. The favorable wind for sentiment did not find deep systemic traction, which ultimately marred the enthusiasm that could have taken traction; but most market participants are nevertheless happy for any reprieve at this stage. Sentiment took traction across the market, but there are few places where the speculative traction is more significant than with the US indices. The Dow and S&P 500 would put in for a relatively restrained close-to-close advance, but it was nevertheless a rally. That represents the first back-to-back climb for these benchmarks since February 6th. What’s more, the 2-day rate of change over this period was the most impressive since the period that followed the 1987 crash.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 0% -3%
Weekly -1% 49% 23%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 with 2-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

A two-day climb of such magnitude will naturally draw a lot of attention from the long-only crowd that is seeking a handhold for hope. It goes without saying, hope is not a strategy. Risk appetite has been driven by anticipation of the next step in a steadfast global stimulus escalation. The United States Congress supposedly approved a coronavirus stimulus program worth more than $2 trillion, however, by Wednesday’s close, the details were still up in the air. Expectations were playing a critical role in this performance, and the reality of an impending recession represents an oppressive reality to fend off. Eventually, the details will be settled on this program and then investor sentiment will have its say. While it is not a universal, the truism to ‘buy the rumor and sell the news’ has some grounding historically. The wave of global stimulus has been unprecedented, but it faces an unprecedented economic contraction. In a war of sentiment, the response comes in a single volley while the reminders of economic pain will come on a near daily basis. How will investor confidence weather this situation?

Poll from Twitter on White House Strategy with Virus and Economy

S&amp;P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

From Twitter Handle @JohnKicklighter

Volatility Is Directing My Decision Making, Should it Yours?

In evaluating the market’s next moves, most traders and analysts will apply their preferred market evaluation tools. That said, fundamentals and technicals register as unreliable to me. On the fundamental side, we have very early signs of economic traction in updates on stimulus but the reality of an economic contraction measured in the next two months of data puts the onus on qualitative rather than quantitative factors. On the chart side, levels look ephemeral whether based on horizontal ‘zones’, trendlines or calculated measures. Momentum overrules it all and such pacing is a factor of volatility.

Chart of the Dow with its 10-Day ATR Overlaid with the VIX Volatility Index (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Volatility by its very definition is uncertainty. Whether referencing implied measures of volatility (like the VIX) or realized volatility (like a market’s ATR), activity levels are exceptionally high. Most consider this just a gauge of pacing, but the higher probability of sudden changes in direction is another feature of this sort of landscape. To commit to a recovery in this convoluted fundamental backdrop is exceptionally risky. To presume a revived bear trend presumes timing founded on unpredictable sentiment. My approach to such situations is to shorten my time frame and be more responsive. Rather than to presume to project popular opinion, I try to remain more responsive to a naturally indecisive world.

Top Event Risk May Not Be What You Expect

Looking ahead to the next 24 hours, there are some high-profile events that we can seize upon – not to mention systemically important questions floating in the collective conscious. That said, I believe the most loaded update we have on tap is the typically innocuous initial jobless claims out of the US. The last time I consider such a weekly US figure – the MBA mortgage applications – a systemically important update was back in the height of the 2008 financial crisis owing to the implosion of the US subprime housing crisis. This time around, the health of the US labor market is exceptionally important owing to the shutdown of the US (and the global) economy which will lead inevitably to mass job losses. That in turn raises the profile dramatically of the typical, lowly US jobless claims. This is the figure that will account to that swell most immediately. Beware the impact this update is likely to have.

Chart of US 10 Year to 3-Month Treasury Curve Over US Initial Jobless Claims (Monthly)

S&amp;P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Across the rest of the docket, there are a few other indicators that should be monitored. Sentiment-based measures are particularly high on my list with the Bloomberg economist survey for China, Germany’s consumer confidence figure and the ECB’s economic bulletin. Outside of this list, monetary policy has a few highlights, but it is the Bank of Mexico rate decision that is highest on my list. That is not a gauge of what this group is expected to do, but rather the implications of the financial downturn – and strong Dollar – on the emerging market economy. Watch USDMXN closely if you are not already.

Chart of USDMXN (Daily)

S&amp;P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

If you want to download my Manic-Crisis calendar, you can find the updated file here.

.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow's Best Rally in 90 Years Marred by Extreme Volatility, Stimulus Dependency
Dow's Best Rally in 90 Years Marred by Extreme Volatility, Stimulus Dependency
2020-03-25 02:45:00
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500 Second Worst Week in Recent History, The Stimulus Wave Keeps Coming
S&P 500 Second Worst Week in Recent History, The Stimulus Wave Keeps Coming
2020-03-21 03:15:00
S&P 500 Dive, VIX Surge Slow but Sustained Dollar Upsurge May Draw Action
S&P 500 Dive, VIX Surge Slow but Sustained Dollar Upsurge May Draw Action
2020-03-20 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.