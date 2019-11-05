We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
USD Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Technical Analysis & More
2019-11-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
2019-11-04 23:45:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook - Short-term Bullish, but Could Change Soon
2019-11-05 12:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (SEP), Actual: -$52.50b Expected: -$52.5b Previous: -$55.0b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05
  • US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/11/05/us-dollar-prices-continue-support-bounce-usd-chf-gbp-usd-aud-usd-js55-usd-chart.html https://t.co/gSY8wgro05
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (SEP), Actual: -52.50b Expected: -$52.5b Previous: -$55.0b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/OcsDtwXSqY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K9CYDrpHd5
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/u5q6q5UMeT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$52.5b Previous: -$54.9b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05
  • Can you trade with the joy of missing out (#JOMO)? Find out how you can turn your #FOMOintrading to JOMO here: https://t.co/G5H26NXZQe https://t.co/h9svfBLaVJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.57%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bq1FylNx5D
  • Bank of England Cheat Sheet $GBP https://t.co/1jr2x2a8Wt
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar

Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar

2019-11-05 13:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Market confidence has returned as the chances of a US-China trade agreement rise, concerns about a hard Brexit recede and the latest US jobs data lift optimism.
  • That could give a further lift to the riskier currencies such as GBP, EUR and AUD, at the expense of the traditional safe havens.

Demand for riskier currencies could rise further

The currencies that traders regard as risky, like the British Pound, Euro and Australian Dollar could benefit further from an improvement in market sentiment as the US and China near a “phase one” trade deal, the chances of a no-deal Brexit recede and the latest US jobs data are well received.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (October 25 – November 5, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jump to Record Drags Global Equities and Sentiment Higher, Watch the Dollar
Dow Jump to Record Drags Global Equities and Sentiment Higher, Watch the Dollar
2019-11-05 04:07:00
S&P 500 Notches Record High, The VIX Record Short, Dollar Nears Break
S&P 500 Notches Record High, The VIX Record Short, Dollar Nears Break
2019-11-02 02:01:00
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
Dollar Eases Into Reversal Threat, USDMXN and USDCAD Alternative Scenarios
Dollar Eases Into Reversal Threat, USDMXN and USDCAD Alternative Scenarios
2019-10-31 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.