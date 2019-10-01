Retail Trader Positioning Data Continue to Favor USD | Webinar

US Dollar Starts Q4 at Two-Year-Highs: Can USD Bulls Maintain? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/01/us-dollar-starts-4q-at-two-year-highs-can-usd-bulls-maintain-js52-usd-chart.html $USD $SPX $USDCAD

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.93%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0qocnw4qUj

Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-01

Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Gross Domestic Product (MoM) (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-01

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.74% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9KpeFCGXAI

Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/ly8hoSLXNH

UK Brexit Minister says Irish backstop risks weakening Good Friday peace agreement, adds that any deal must avoid whole or part of Northern Ireland being trapped in position where they are a rule taker $GBP

Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/NAJhBlAiPX

Join @JMcQueenFX 's #webinar at 8:15 AM ET/12:15 PM GMT for live data coverage of the Canada #GDP release. Register here: https://t.co/dyEmTtwyXg https://t.co/vBNPAVRnRw