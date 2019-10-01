We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Retail Trader Positioning Data Continue to Favor USD | Webinar

2019-10-01 12:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader sentiment figures are pointing to further gains for the USD against many other major currencies, including the EUR, JPY, CHF and AUD.
  • However, the outlook is mixed for GBP as EU officials react skeptically to the latest Brexit proposals from the UK Prime Minister.

IG Client Sentiment data bullish for USD

The latest retail trader positioning data suggest further gains for the US Dollar despite the House of Representatives impeachment probe into the US President and an angry response by Donald Trump to the enquiry and reports that he used additional diplomatic channels to go after his political rivals.

EURUSD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (September 13 – October 1, 2019)

Latest EURUSD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

However, the outlook is mixed for the British Pound as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit plan to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is met with a skeptical response by the EU.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment data and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

