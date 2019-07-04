Number of Traders Net-Short Decreases by 3.4% from Last Week

Spot Gold: Retail trader data shows 61.9% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.63 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.3% higher than yesterday and 2.2% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.1% higher than yesterday and 3.4% lower from last week.

Spot Gold: Recent Changes gives Mixed Trading Bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Spot Gold trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research