USD/JPY: Traders Remain Net-Long Since May

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 61.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.56 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 03 when USD/JPY traded near 111.913; price has moved 2.6% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.4% lower than yesterday and 14.8% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.9% lower than yesterday and 12.4% lower from last week.

USD/JPY: Fact that Traders Remain Net-Long Suggests Prices May Continue to Fall

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research