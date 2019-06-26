Retail trader data shows 70.8% of traders are net-long

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 70.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.42 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 03 when USD/JPY traded near 111.552; price has moved 3.5% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.5% higher than yesterday and 12.1% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 2.7% higher from last week.

To gain more insight in how we use sentiment to supplement a strategy, join us for one of our weekly webinars on how to “Identify Trends with Sentiment”:

Wednesday 00:00 GMT

Thursday 21:00 GMT

Tuesday 15:00 GMT

(click on one of the above times to enroll)

USD/JPY: Recent changes suggest bearish trading bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research