USDJPY: Retail trader data shows 69.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.29 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 03 when USDJPY traded near 111.664; price has moved 3.1% lower since then. The number of trader’s net-long is 2.9% higher than yesterday and 1.5% lower from last week, while the number of trader’s net-short is 3.0% lower than yesterday and 20.0% higher from last week.

USD/JPY SENTIMENT SUGGESTS A STRONGER BEARISH SIGNAL

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggesting USDJPY prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USDJPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Warren Venketas, DailyFX Research