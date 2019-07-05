US 500: Numbers of Traders Net-Long Decreased by 9.6% From Last Week

US 500: Retail trader data shows 26.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.8 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 07 when US 500 traded near 2636.3; price has moved 13.1% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.7% higher than yesterday and 9.6% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.5% higher than yesterday and 8.1% higher from last week.

To gain more insight in how we use sentiment to supplement a strategy, join us for one of our weekly webinars on how to “Identify Trends with Sentiment”:

Tuesday 15:00 GMT

Wednesday 00:00 GMT

Thursday 21:00 GMT

(click on one of the above times to enroll)

S&P 500: Recent Changes Suggests Bullish Trading Bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research