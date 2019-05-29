NET-LONG POSITIONS ARE 4.1% HIGHER FROM LAST WEEK

GBPUSD: Retail trader data shows 79.2% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.8 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 06 when GBPUSD traded near 1.31714; price has moved 4.0% lower since then. The number of trader’s net-long is 0.9% lower than yesterday and 4.1% higher from last week, while the number of trader’s net-short is 3.0% lower than yesterday and 17.7% higher from last week.

GBPUSD: SENTIMENT SUGGESTS A STRONGER BEARISH TRADING BIAS

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggesting GBPUSD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBPUSD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Warren Venketas, DailyFX Research