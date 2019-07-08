EUR/USD Poised for further losses as traders buy

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 64.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.2% higher than yesterday and 58.3% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.0% higher than yesterday and 32.0% lower from last week.

To gain more insight in how we use sentiment to supplement a strategy, join us for one of our weekly webinars on how to “Identify Trends with Sentiment”:

Tuesday 15:00 GMT

Wednesday 00:00 GMT

Thursday 21:00 GMT

(click on one of the above times to enroll)

Current sentiment suggests bearish trading bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research