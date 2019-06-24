Retail trader data shows 41% of traders are net-long

EURUSD: Retail trader data shows 41.0% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.8% lower than yesterday and 29.5% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.1% higher than yesterday and 45.7% higher from last week.

To gain more insight in how we use sentiment to supplement a strategy, join us for one of our weekly webinars on how to “Identify Trends with Sentiment”:

Thursday 21:00 GMT

Wednesday 00:00 GMT

Tuesday 15:00 GMT

(click on one of the above times to enroll)

EUR/USD Sentiment Remains Bullish

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research