Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 75.5% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.08 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.3% higher than yesterday and 7.1% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.9% higher than yesterday and 8.1% higher from last week.

Bitcoin: Changes in Sentiment Suggest Bearish Trading Bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research