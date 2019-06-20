NUMBER OF TRADERS NET-LONG HAS INCREASED BY 6.8% FROM LAST WEEK

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 76.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.31 to 1. The number of trader’s net-long is 0.9% higher than yesterday and 6.8% higher from last week, while the number of trader’s net-short is 0.8% lower than yesterday and 25.9% higher from last week.

BITCOIN SENTIMENT SUGGESTS A STRONGER BEARISH SIGNAL

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.