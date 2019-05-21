Net-Longs Increase Slightly While Net-Shorts Drop

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 77.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.46 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.1% higher than yesterday and 1.7% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.6% lower than yesterday and 5.5% lower from last week.

Bitcoin: Sentiment Suggests Bitcoin-Bearish Trading Bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.