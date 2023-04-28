EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.28% from last week.
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 13.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99. The number of traders net-long is 30.82% lower than yesterday and 18.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.70% lower than yesterday and 3.28% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
