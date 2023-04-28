EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: German Economy Stagnates, EU GDP Grows Marginally
2023-04-28 09:48:18
2023-04-28 09:48:18
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Stuck in a Holding Pattern Ahead of High Impact Data Releases
2023-04-27 08:01:54
2023-04-27 08:01:54
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
2023-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
2023-04-28 11:30:05
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-04-28 04:15:00
2023-04-28 04:15:00
More View More
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.28% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/JPYBULLISH13.70%86.30%

-30.82% Daily

-18.52% Weekly

-1.70% Daily

3.28% Weekly

-7.06% Daily

-0.37% Weekly

EUR/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -31% -2% -7%
Weekly -19% 3% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 13.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Apr 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 146.99. The number of traders net-long is 30.82% lower than yesterday and 18.52% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.70% lower than yesterday and 3.28% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023