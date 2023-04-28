EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.27% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|50.00%
|50.00%
9.64% Daily
37.67% Weekly
-22.47% Daily
-28.27% Weekly
-9.17% Daily
-5.68% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|10%
|-22%
|-9%
|Weekly
|38%
|-28%
|-6%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.64% higher than yesterday and 37.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.47% lower than yesterday and 28.27% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
