EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.27% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 9.64% Daily 37.67% Weekly -22.47% Daily -28.27% Weekly -9.17% Daily -5.68% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 10% -22% -9% Weekly 38% -28% -6%

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.64% higher than yesterday and 37.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.47% lower than yesterday and 28.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.