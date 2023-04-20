USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.18% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.42% 50.58% -20.57% Daily -13.10% Weekly 23.91% Daily 27.18% Weekly -2.95% Daily 3.47% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -21% 24% -3% Weekly -13% 27% 3%

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 10 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.31% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.57% lower than yesterday and 13.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.91% higher than yesterday and 27.18% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.