USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.18% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|49.42%
|50.58%
-20.57% Daily
-13.10% Weekly
23.91% Daily
27.18% Weekly
-2.95% Daily
3.47% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-21%
|24%
|-3%
|Weekly
|-13%
|27%
|3%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 10 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35, price has moved 0.31% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.57% lower than yesterday and 13.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.91% higher than yesterday and 27.18% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
