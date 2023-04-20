Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 66.96% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Silver
|BULLISH
|62.66%
|37.34%
-0.40% Daily
-7.11% Weekly
52.65% Daily
66.96% Weekly
14.46% Daily
11.34% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|0%
|53%
|14%
|Weekly
|-7%
|67%
|11%
Silver: Retail trader data shows 62.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.68 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 7.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 52.65% higher than yesterday and 66.96% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.
Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
