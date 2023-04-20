Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 66.96% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BULLISH 62.66% 37.34% -0.40% Daily -7.11% Weekly 52.65% Daily 66.96% Weekly 14.46% Daily 11.34% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 62.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.68 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 7.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 52.65% higher than yesterday and 66.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.