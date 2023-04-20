Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Euro’s Rally Stalling? Price Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2023-04-20 03:00:00
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
More View More
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.

Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41.

Research, Research Team
Silver Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 66.96% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
SilverBULLISH62.66%37.34%

-0.40% Daily

-7.11% Weekly

52.65% Daily

66.96% Weekly

14.46% Daily

11.34% Weekly

Silver Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 53% 14%
Weekly -7% 67% 11%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Silver: Retail trader data shows 62.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.68 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Silver since Sep 26 when Silver traded near 18.41. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% lower than yesterday and 7.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 52.65% higher than yesterday and 66.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2023 19:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2023-04-20 02:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
2023-04-13 16:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
2023-04-13 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023