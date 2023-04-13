Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.94% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Gold
|BULLISH
|49.00%
|51.00%
-8.05% Daily
-2.75% Weekly
26.48% Daily
14.94% Weekly
6.82% Daily
5.53% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-12%
|23%
|3%
|Weekly
|-10%
|14%
|1%
Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 06 when Gold traded near 2,007.65, price has moved 1.58% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.05% lower than yesterday and 2.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.48% higher than yesterday and 14.94% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.