USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.49% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CHF
|BEARISH
|88.08%
|11.92%
4.78% Daily
2.03% Weekly
-32.62% Daily
-21.49% Weekly
-1.73% Daily
-1.48% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|8%
|-9%
|6%
|Weekly
|6%
|4%
|6%
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 88.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is 4.78% higher than yesterday and 2.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.62% lower than yesterday and 21.49% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.