EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD In Limbo Ahead of the Latest US Inflation Release
2023-04-12 11:00:13
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast Led by US CPI, FOMC Minutes and Gov Bailey
2023-04-12 07:36:18
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
News
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Faces Short-Term Pressure Following Ueda Inauguration
2023-04-11 14:10:46
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.49% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH88.08%11.92%

4.78% Daily

2.03% Weekly

-32.62% Daily

-21.49% Weekly

-1.73% Daily

-1.48% Weekly

USD/CHF Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -9% 6%
Weekly 6% 4% 6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 88.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is 4.78% higher than yesterday and 2.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.62% lower than yesterday and 21.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023