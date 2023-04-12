EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.04% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BULLISH
|49.76%
|50.24%
-0.95% Daily
-12.57% Weekly
9.34% Daily
6.04% Weekly
3.97% Daily
-4.12% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-1%
|9%
|4%
|Weekly
|-13%
|6%
|-4%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 03 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.95% lower than yesterday and 12.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.34% higher than yesterday and 6.04% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.