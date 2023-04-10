USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: WTI to Head Lower in Q2 as Fundamentals Weaken
2023-04-09 01:00:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility May See Range Breaks across Markets but Trends Might be Short-Lived
2023-04-10 00:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
2023-04-10 15:00:15
Can the Japanese Yen rely on its safe-haven appeal in Q2 - Will USD retaliate?
2023-04-10 06:00:28
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.07% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH49.83%50.17%

-13.70% Daily

-26.50% Weekly

23.68% Daily

29.07% Weekly

1.72% Daily

-6.25% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 19% 0%
Weekly -28% 24% -9%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 29 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.70% lower than yesterday and 26.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.68% higher than yesterday and 29.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-04-03 16:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.
2023-03-30 13:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
2023-03-29 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
2023-03-29 07:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023