USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.07% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|49.83%
|50.17%
-13.70% Daily
-26.50% Weekly
23.68% Daily
29.07% Weekly
1.72% Daily
-6.25% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-14%
|19%
|0%
|Weekly
|-28%
|24%
|-9%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 29 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.70% lower than yesterday and 26.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.68% higher than yesterday and 29.07% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
