GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
2023-04-03 09:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Pares Opening Gains After Rate Hike Expectations Move Higher
2023-04-03 11:00:27
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Holds Firm as Gold Starts NFP Week with a Bang
2023-04-03 13:30:23
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-04-03 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.19% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH33.94%66.06%

-10.08% Daily

-27.15% Weekly

21.58% Daily

21.19% Weekly

8.61% Daily

-1.09% Weekly

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 21% 9%
Weekly -26% 22% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 33.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.95 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23. The number of traders net-long is 10.08% lower than yesterday and 27.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.58% higher than yesterday and 21.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.
2023-03-30 13:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
2023-03-29 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
2023-03-29 07:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.
2023-03-29 03:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023