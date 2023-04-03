GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.19% from last week.
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 33.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.95 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23. The number of traders net-long is 10.08% lower than yesterday and 27.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.58% higher than yesterday and 21.19% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
