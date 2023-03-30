FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 20.23% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BULLISH49.41%50.59%

-13.36% Daily

-16.40% Weekly

15.27% Daily

20.23% Weekly

-0.91% Daily

-1.17% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 15% -1%
Weekly -16% 20% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 13 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90, price has moved 1.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.36% lower than yesterday and 16.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% higher than yesterday and 20.23% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 13, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,543.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
2023-03-29 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
2023-03-29 07:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.
2023-03-29 03:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2023-03-29 02:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023