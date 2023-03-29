USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.20% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|51.97%
|48.03%
15.54% Daily
64.06% Weekly
-16.80% Daily
-24.20% Weekly
-2.63% Daily
5.22% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|16%
|-17%
|-3%
|Weekly
|64%
|-24%
|5%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34, price has moved 1.55% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.54% higher than yesterday and 64.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.80% lower than yesterday and 24.20% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
