EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.45% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BULLISH
|49.35%
|50.65%
-24.51% Daily
-13.18% Weekly
46.27% Daily
26.45% Weekly
0.00% Daily
3.20% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-24%
|43%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-13%
|26%
|3%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00, price has moved 0.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.51% lower than yesterday and 13.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 46.27% higher than yesterday and 26.45% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
