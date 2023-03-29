EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.45% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/CHFBULLISH49.35%50.65%

-24.51% Daily

-13.18% Weekly

46.27% Daily

26.45% Weekly

0.00% Daily

3.20% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -24% 43% -1%
Weekly -13% 26% 3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00, price has moved 0.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.51% lower than yesterday and 13.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 46.27% higher than yesterday and 26.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2023-03-29 02:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.
2023-03-24 12:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.
2023-03-21 15:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023