EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.45% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.35% 50.65% -24.51% Daily -13.18% Weekly 46.27% Daily 26.45% Weekly 0.00% Daily 3.20% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -24% 43% -1% Weekly -13% 26% 3%

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00, price has moved 0.58% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.51% lower than yesterday and 13.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 46.27% higher than yesterday and 26.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jan 13, 2023 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.