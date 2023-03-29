AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.41% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 49.34% 50.66% -8.29% Daily -12.96% Weekly 20.62% Daily 30.41% Weekly 4.38% Daily 4.67% Weekly

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -7% 23% 6% Weekly -10% 19% 3%

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 09 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84, price has moved 1.99% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.29% lower than yesterday and 12.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.62% higher than yesterday and 30.41% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.