AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.41% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/JPY
|BULLISH
|49.34%
|50.66%
-8.29% Daily
-12.96% Weekly
20.62% Daily
30.41% Weekly
4.38% Daily
4.67% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-7%
|23%
|6%
|Weekly
|-10%
|19%
|3%
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 09 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84, price has moved 1.99% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.29% lower than yesterday and 12.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.62% higher than yesterday and 30.41% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.84. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
