EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Prices Face Competing Themes: Cooling Bank Volatility & Fed Policy Bets
2023-03-17 01:00:00
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem
2023-03-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.68% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH49.89%50.11%

-18.75% Daily

-19.86% Weekly

16.92% Daily

23.68% Weekly

-4.09% Daily

-2.70% Weekly

NZD/USD Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 17% -4%
Weekly -20% 24% -3%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 02 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62, price has moved 0.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.75% lower than yesterday and 19.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.92% higher than yesterday and 23.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2023-03-15 18:23:00
2023-03-15 14:23:00
2023-03-15 14:23:00
2023-03-15 13:23:00
NZD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 17, 2023