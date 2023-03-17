NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.68% from last week.

NZD/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -19% 17% -4% Weekly -20% 24% -3%

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.