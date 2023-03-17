NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.68% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.89%
|50.11%
-18.75% Daily
-19.86% Weekly
16.92% Daily
23.68% Weekly
-4.09% Daily
-2.70% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-19%
|17%
|-4%
|Weekly
|-20%
|24%
|-3%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 02 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62, price has moved 0.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.75% lower than yesterday and 19.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.92% higher than yesterday and 23.68% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
