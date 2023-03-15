GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.68% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/JPY
|BEARISH
|52.94%
|47.06%
27.17% Daily
6.36% Weekly
-33.12% Daily
-44.68% Weekly
-10.71% Daily
-25.84% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|27%
|-33%
|-11%
|Weekly
|6%
|-45%
|-26%
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 09 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32, price has moved 0.55% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.17% higher than yesterday and 6.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.12% lower than yesterday and 44.68% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.