GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 52.94% 47.06% 27.17% Daily 6.36% Weekly -33.12% Daily -44.68% Weekly -10.71% Daily -25.84% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 09 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32, price has moved 0.55% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.17% higher than yesterday and 6.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.12% lower than yesterday and 44.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 159.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.