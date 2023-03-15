 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
Euro Poised Amidst Market Turmoil Ahead of CPI Data and ECB. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-15 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
News
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
News
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.18% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH51.12%48.88%

59.91% Daily

178.86% Weekly

-19.01% Daily

-48.18% Weekly

8.31% Daily

-11.24% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 79% -26% 5%
Weekly 185% -50% -14%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 24 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20, price has moved 11.83% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 59.91% higher than yesterday and 178.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.01% lower than yesterday and 48.18% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

