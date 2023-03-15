France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.18% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|51.12%
|48.88%
59.91% Daily
178.86% Weekly
-19.01% Daily
-48.18% Weekly
8.31% Daily
-11.24% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|79%
|-26%
|5%
|Weekly
|185%
|-50%
|-14%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 24 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20, price has moved 11.83% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 59.91% higher than yesterday and 178.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.01% lower than yesterday and 48.18% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
