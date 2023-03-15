France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.18% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 51.12% 48.88% 59.91% Daily 178.86% Weekly -19.01% Daily -48.18% Weekly 8.31% Daily -11.24% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 79% -26% 5% Weekly 185% -50% -14%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 24 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20, price has moved 11.83% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 59.91% higher than yesterday and 178.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.01% lower than yesterday and 48.18% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 24, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,157.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.