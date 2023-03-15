EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.90% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/JPY
|BEARISH
|53.11%
|46.89%
74.70% Daily
34.26% Weekly
-36.32% Daily
-49.90% Weekly
-3.87% Daily
-24.90% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|75%
|-36%
|-4%
|Weekly
|34%
|-50%
|-25%
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 53.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27. The number of traders net-long is 74.70% higher than yesterday and 34.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.32% lower than yesterday and 49.90% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.