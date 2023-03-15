EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 53.11% 46.89% 74.70% Daily 34.26% Weekly -36.32% Daily -49.90% Weekly -3.87% Daily -24.90% Weekly

EUR/JPY Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 75% -36% -4% Weekly 34% -50% -25%

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 53.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Jan 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27. The number of traders net-long is 74.70% higher than yesterday and 34.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.32% lower than yesterday and 49.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 04, 2023 when EUR/JPY traded near 140.27. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.