FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.53% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BEARISH51.52%48.48%

36.32% Daily

79.81% Weekly

-17.51% Daily

-42.53% Weekly

3.56% Daily

-11.51% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 38% -19% 4%
Weekly 87% -43% -11%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40, price has moved 5.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.32% higher than yesterday and 79.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.51% lower than yesterday and 42.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
2023-03-09 13:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 17:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,002.42.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 17:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,002.42.
2023-03-03 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023