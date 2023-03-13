FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.53% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 51.52% 48.48% 36.32% Daily 79.81% Weekly -17.51% Daily -42.53% Weekly 3.56% Daily -11.51% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 38% -19% 4% Weekly 87% -43% -11%

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40, price has moved 5.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.32% higher than yesterday and 79.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.51% lower than yesterday and 42.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.