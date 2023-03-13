FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.53% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|51.52%
|48.48%
36.32% Daily
79.81% Weekly
-17.51% Daily
-42.53% Weekly
3.56% Daily
-11.51% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|38%
|-19%
|4%
|Weekly
|87%
|-43%
|-11%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40, price has moved 5.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 36.32% higher than yesterday and 79.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.51% lower than yesterday and 42.53% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 03, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,182.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
