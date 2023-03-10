 Skip to Content
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.80% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH47.59%52.41%

-31.73% Daily

-29.60% Weekly

18.79% Daily

23.80% Weekly

-12.15% Daily

-9.03% Weekly

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -32% 19% -12%
Weekly -30% 24% -9%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 47.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when GBP/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.26% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.73% lower than yesterday and 29.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.79% higher than yesterday and 23.80% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

