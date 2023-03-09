USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.69% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|23.80%
|76.20%
0.77% Daily
-20.30% Weekly
17.27% Daily
43.69% Weekly
12.87% Daily
20.63% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|17%
|13%
|Weekly
|-20%
|44%
|21%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 23.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.20 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 0.77% higher than yesterday and 20.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.27% higher than yesterday and 43.69% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
