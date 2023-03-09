USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.69% from last week.

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 23.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.20 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 0.77% higher than yesterday and 20.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.27% higher than yesterday and 43.69% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.