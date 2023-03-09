USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s
2023-03-09 10:36:17
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2023-03-09 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-09 03:00:00
USD/JPY Retreats as 200-Day MA Caps Gains
2023-03-08 18:34:09
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.69% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH23.80%76.20%

0.77% Daily

-20.30% Weekly

17.27% Daily

43.69% Weekly

12.87% Daily

20.63% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 17% 13%
Weekly -20% 44% 21%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 23.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.20 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 02 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 0.77% higher than yesterday and 20.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.27% higher than yesterday and 43.69% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 17:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,002.42.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 17:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,002.42.
2023-03-03 16:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.
2023-03-01 12:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-03-01 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023