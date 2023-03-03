 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI's & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.93% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBULLISH49.26%50.74%

-12.90% Daily

-18.07% Weekly

8.60% Daily

22.93% Weekly

-3.18% Daily

-1.38% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 21 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.90% lower than yesterday and 18.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.60% higher than yesterday and 22.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

