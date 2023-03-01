NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.

 Skip to Content
We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-03-01 10:23:00
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
2023-02-28 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Technical Outlook: A Turnaround on the Cards?
2023-03-01 07:30:00
Gold Prices Rebound but Respite May Be Short-Lived, S&P 500 Muted as Yields Rise
2023-02-28 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Grinds Higher but Acceptance Above 1.2100 Remains Elusive
2023-03-01 10:30:07
Pound Sterling Reacts Favorably to NI Protocol - GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rise
2023-02-28 14:24:21
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Facing Strong Technical Hurdle at the 137.00 Level
2023-02-28 10:42:13
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.34% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH49.90%50.10%

-26.50% Daily

-18.87% Weekly

19.35% Daily

26.34% Weekly

-8.98% Daily

-1.15% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 02 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65, price has moved 3.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.50% lower than yesterday and 18.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.35% higher than yesterday and 26.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

