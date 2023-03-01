NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.34% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BULLISH 49.90% 50.10% -26.50% Daily -18.87% Weekly 19.35% Daily 26.34% Weekly -8.98% Daily -1.15% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 02 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65, price has moved 3.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.50% lower than yesterday and 18.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.35% higher than yesterday and 26.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.