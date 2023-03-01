EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.33% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 48.97% 51.03% -7.43% Daily -10.85% Weekly 6.71% Daily 10.33% Weekly -0.71% Daily -1.17% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 20 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07, price has moved 0.26% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.43% lower than yesterday and 10.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.71% higher than yesterday and 10.33% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 20, 2023 21:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.