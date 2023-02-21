Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.49% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.96% 49.04% 31.03% Daily 62.69% Weekly -9.66% Daily -21.49% Weekly 7.33% Daily 6.63% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50, price has moved 0.16% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.03% higher than yesterday and 62.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.66% lower than yesterday and 21.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.