US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.86% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 50.26% 49.74% 19.39% Daily 32.29% Weekly -5.61% Daily -13.86% Weekly 5.49% Daily 4.45% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24, price has moved 1.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.39% higher than yesterday and 32.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.61% lower than yesterday and 13.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.