News
Euro Price Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Dampens EZ PMI & ZEW Data
2023-02-21 12:59:34
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light
2023-02-20 15:00:20
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Nudge Higher But Bigger Tests Lie Ahead
2023-02-20 13:00:28
News
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
News
USD/JPY Catapults Higher as Rally in Bond Yields Boosts US Dollar’s Appeal
2023-02-21 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-02-21 03:00:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24.

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.86% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
US 500BEARISH50.26%49.74%

19.39% Daily

32.29% Weekly

-5.61% Daily

-13.86% Weekly

5.49% Daily

4.45% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24, price has moved 1.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.39% higher than yesterday and 32.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.61% lower than yesterday and 13.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,970.24. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Feb 03, 2023 13:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2023-02-10 16:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 30, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
2023-02-10 11:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
